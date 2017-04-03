LeBron, Tristan Thompson have heated argument on bench during Cavs' 2OT win over Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers staged an instant classic on Sunday, with LeBron James and Paul George needing four quarters and two overtimes to determine a victor in a war between two of the NBA’s very best players. Late in the second extra session, though, the most heated battle on the court featured LeBron and one of his teammates:

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

With just under one minute remaining in double-OT, LeBron stepped into a straightaway 3-point bomb that splashed through the net to give the Cavs a 128-124 lead over the hard-charging Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena. As he had throughout the game, and especially in overtime, George answered right back, cutting away from James as Indy center Myles Turner plastered the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player with a screen, which gave George enough room to take a pass from Jeff Teague, raise up and knock down an in-rhythm triple that got the deficit back to one with 49.7 seconds left.

Nearly as soon as the ball left George’s hands, you could see both James and Cavs center Tristan Thompson, who had been guarding Turner, raise their hands as if both were wondering how the hell that had just happened, perhaps indicating that each thought the other had botched the coverage:

LeBron James and Tristan Thompson are confused. (Screencap via NBA) More

Despite the miscommunication, the Cavs came up with a response on the other end, running a James-Kyrie Irving pick-and-roll that forced a switch. LeBron backed the smaller Teague down at the right elbow, worked his way into the paint, and fired a pass out to Kevin Love on the left wing for an open 3 that found the bottom of the net with 26.5 seconds left:

Kevin Love hits the dagger against Indiana! – NBATV https://t.co/DBdlgAckgQ #NBA — All Ball (@allballapp) April 3, 2017





That proved to be the game-winner in the Cavs’ thrilling 135-130 victory … but after the play, which prompted an Indiana timeout, James and Thompson could be seen laying into one another in the Cleveland huddle:

LeBron James and Tristan Thompson jawing pic.twitter.com/VafULbBo2t — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) April 3, 2017





After the game, which improved the Cavs to 49-27 and kept them a half-game back of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, cooler heads prevailed, and James said he’d been in the wrong, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com:

Immediately after the game, James expressed remorse.

“I have to do a better job of not showing up my teammates out on the floor. I had the right intentions in my mind, but I had the wrong intentions come out of my mouth,” James told Fox Sports Ohio on the court after the game ended. “I take full responsibility for that as the leader of the team. So I got to be a lot better at that and be able to keep that in-house in the locker room and when we’re watching film.”

In the locker room, James expanded on his thoughts:

“I was a little bit too demonstrative at that point in the game,” James said. “He worked hard for our team, he’s a big-time player … but the way it came out was — it didn’t look good on TV.”

Apparently, it still wasn’t coming off too great in the locker room after the game. From Joe Vardon of cleveland.com:

Thompson was obviously upset after the game, and didn’t wait for James to finish his session with reporters before he answered a few questions from the much smaller gathering surrounding him. He was gone before James was done speaking. […]

“We’re family,” Thompson said. “Little miscommunication in the huddle. Move forward. Move forward. We’re family. Got each other’s back always. Move forward.”

Asked if the disagreement stemmed from a frustration over defensive coverages, Thompson said, “Not going to get into it.”

“It is what it is. Got the win, on to Orlando,” Thompson said.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Read More