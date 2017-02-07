LeBron on report he's pushing Love-for-'Melo trade: 'It's trash'

When reports began to circulate last month that the New York Knicks had tried to engage the Cleveland Cavaliers in trade talks that would send All-Star power forward Kevin Love to Manhattan and former All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony to Ohio, Cavs superstar LeBron James — one of Anthony’s closest friends — said he had “no reaction” to the chatter, and that he and the Cavs “can’t play fantasy basketball.” A Monday report out of New York suggested that James might have changed his tune on that score, prompting the King and the Cavs to issue vehement denials of what LeBron called a “trash” story.

First, the inciting report, courtesy of Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony apparently do have something in common: LeBron James as an ally.

According to a league source, LeBron is the one pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers front office to acquire Carmelo even if it means trading Kevin Love, which is something Cavs management is opposed to doing. Jackson is hoping to move Anthony prior to the Feb. 23 trading deadline and one player the Knicks have targeted is Love, who had 23 points with 16 rebounds in Cleveland’s win over the Knicks last Saturday.

Any deal for Anthony would require the Knicks’ leading scorer to waive his no-trade clause and the consensus is that Anthony would agree to play for the defending champs and his long-time friend LeBron.

Isola’s report quickly gained traction, becoming a topic of discussion by broadcasters Kevin Harlan and Grant Hill during Cleveland’s marquee nationally televised game against the Washington Wizards on TNT. The discussion prompted someone with the Cavs to issue a strong denial during the game:

… and after Cleveland finished off a 140-135 overtime victory in a contest that will merit Game of the Year consideration come season’s end, the Cavs’ coaches and players responded loudly:

Nobody responded louder, or more clearly, than LeBron:

Can you imagine this team without Kevin Love, LeBron?

Nope.

There was a report in the New York [Daily News] today …

Yeah, I saw it. I saw it and heard about it. It was — it’s trash. And the guy who wrote it is trash, too, for writing that. Especially during the game like that. So, you know, it’s always about outside noise, and that’s just outside noise for us. We’ve got to focus on what needs to be done in order for us to continue to compete for a championship, and we’ve got who we’ve got. Our GM will do a great job of figuring out if we need something else, but right now, we’re in a good place.





James’ strong words continue a recent trend toward lobbing grenades as he speaks his mind. They also stand as the Cavs’ most forceful denial yet that they’re willing to part ways with Love — who came up huge against Washington, scoring 39 points with 12 rebounds, three steals and three assists, including the picture-perfect full-court inbounds pass that led to LeBron’s overtime-forcing 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation — to import Anthony, no matter how close he and James have become over the years.

ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes reported on Jan. 25 that the Knicks had been trying to engage the Cavs in discussions on a Love-for-‘Melo deal, only to be told that Cleveland wasn’t interested. One day later, Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical reported that the Knicks had also reached out to the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers “to probe their interest in a trade,” with Knicks team president Phil Jackson reportedly “determined to rid the roster of Anthony and his contract” — a five-year, $124.1 million pact that Jackson offered Anthony in the summer of 2014, in which Jackson included a no-trade clause giving Anthony total control over these proceedings.