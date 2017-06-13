LeBron James said 'I don’t believe I’ve played for a super-team,' which is funny

So, a day later, have we figured out just what the hell LeBron James meant when he said he’d never been part of a super-team?

[Yahoo Store: Get your Golden State Warriors championship gear right here!]

You heard that, right? The crankiest takeaway from James’ fantastic post-Finals podium appearance on Monday night, sadly, was the weird contention from James – who has consistently worked alongside one or two current or former All-Stars since jumping to the Miami Heat in 2010 – that he’d never actually signed on with a “super-team.”

It was a blip tailor-made for emojis, a T-ball shot lined up so perfectly that even the most confused of sportswriters could kick a touchdown with it. How did this one get out?

LeBron: “I don’t believe I’ve played for a superteam. I don’t believe in that.” pic.twitter.com/gIf0quUafP — The Ringer (@ringer) June 13, 2017





[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Despite some much talked-about hiccups, LeBron James has been more than accommodating to the public media in his decade and a half in the spotlight. Staring down the penultimate question of his 2016-17 season, LeBron James decided to dribble the ball off his foot rather than let the clock wind down, prior to asking for his final query of the super-long season.

To call the comment a blemish would leave us presuming that James can be marked by anything at this point, which is clearly not the case. Outside of a few notable defensive miscues, common in a scene that has you swiveling your head at four All-Stars and a former Finals MVP at a time, James’ work in the 2017 Finals was impeccable at 33.6 points, a dozen rebounds and 10 assists.

As if his play wasn’t enough in these Finals, as if the reminder that James had “no reason to put my head down” wasn’t the kick you were chasing, LeBron went on:

“I put in the work individually, in the film room, in my mind, my body every single day to prepare myself for whatever obstacle that this ball club entails. Like I’ve always told myself, if you feel like you put in the work and you leave it out on the floor, then you can always push forward and not look backwards.”

The “super-team” buttress is backward, though. James wasn’t inching toward his past martyr-y tones when discussing this Finals loss, but maybe his insistence in defeat got away from him? Maybe who cares?

We know the story. Not only did LBJ help cobble together the Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade-aided triptych of stars in 2010, starting months prior, but the movement helped not only encourage labor strife in 2011 but a series of would-be super-teams to follow. There were super-teams before James’ squads in Miami and Cleveland, but nothing stood out quite like those teams.

Mainly because LeBron James was around. He tends to tip the scales on these things.

All LeBron James and his co-workers in the front office ever wanted to do was surround himself with star players, and the best and (we don’t use this word lightly) brightest of role players. Same as any other club has ever done in the hopes of not just accommodating the star, but in shooting for the moon. Since these teams stopped playing in front of empty arenas, only the 1998 Bulls truly declined overtures from their stars – and even that was more a form of a mutual gaslighting (spread out over three years) than anything, with coaches and players included.

Every championship starts with identifying the stars as they shoot across the sky, whether that begins on draft night or in the early hours the day of the trade deadline or on midnight on July 1. James and his Cavs and Heat and Cavs again chased the stars in the same way each of this league’s previous championship contenders did, with greater success due to the league’s continued reduction of years on guaranteed contracts.

View photos “Listen. For the last time, this is NOT Jimmy Butler.” (Getty Images) More