LeBron James to Raptors fan Drake after game: ‘Margaritas on me’

When you’re LeBron James, you can troll Drake.

Toronto’s favorite son — well, in the top five — was courtside to watch his Raptors take on the Cavaliers, and so he had a good look at the fourth quarter collapse and LeBron’s dominance as the Cavaliers pulled away for a comfortable win to go up 3-0 in the series.

Then this happened, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

LeBron, as he headed to the Cavs locker room postgame and spotted Drake: "Where are we headed tonight? Margaritas on me" pic.twitter.com/Nt62rNjMGs — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 6, 2017





Cold.

And if you think that seems cocky from LeBron, why shouldn’t he be. He is playing some of the best basketball of his life, and his team is one game away from sweeping through the first two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

That said, I thought LeBron said he was a red wine guy.