LeBron James and others react to Chris Paul being traded to Rockets

The news that the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, and one of the first to react to the move was none other than LeBron James.

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y’all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood???????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017





James wasn’t the only athlete to react to the trade. Three of the players sent to the Clippers in exchange for Paul, Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams both expressed excitement in joining their new team and admiration for their time in Houston.

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017





Let’s get it Clippers!!! Let’s get it!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017





Thanx houston for the love. But let's pretend like those 3 months didn't happen. No harm No foul lol. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 28, 2017





Even Rockets general manager Daryl Morey sent a congratulatory tweet.





The rest of the Twitterverse, however, was left scrambling in the wake of such a blockbuster trade just days before the beginning of free agency.

Is it too late to lock CP in a house ????????????????‍♂️ — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) June 28, 2017





My boy @CapelaClint bout to get 20 lobs a game — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 28, 2017





To the ???? Wow!! Emoji game in point ???????? — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 28, 2017





I wanted to see Chris Paul on the Spurs — Allen Robinson II (@Thee_AR15) June 28, 2017





Lot of questions about how a CP3/Harden backcourt will work. Someone probably not concerned: Mike D’Antoni. Now w/two elite playmakers. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 28, 2017





Let’s go live to Doc Rivers as he enters Jerry West’s office this morning: pic.twitter.com/VM1bghR4bB — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) June 28, 2017





James Harden currently celebrating after Houston lands Chris Paul. https://t.co/RLeIx5YPgz — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) June 28, 2017





Chris Paul blew a 3-1 lead against the Houston Rockets. He is now joining them. Where’s the outrage? — Blue Man Hoop (@BlueManHoop) June 28, 2017





You just know Chris Paul and James Harden have Paul George in a very interesting group text right now. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 28, 2017





Even Whataburger is excited about CP3’s move to Houston, for some reason.

Chris Paul is gonna be droppin dimes in Houston like I drop Whataburger — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 28, 2017





After all the dust had settled, Paul himself poured out his feelings on Twitter.

Unbelievable amount of emotions right now.. pic.twitter.com/1FB7ade7uC — Chris Paul (@CP3) June 28, 2017



