LeBron James not ready to give up Eastern Conference throne

NEW ORLEANS – LeBron James owes NBA commissioner Adam Silver a debt of gratitude. If Silver hadn’t decided to replace James’ injured teammate, Kevin Love, with his vacation-deprived buddy, Carmelo Anthony, the game’s best player would’ve entered Sunday’s All-Star Game as the oldest player on the floor at 32. The concept that the former headband-wearing wunderkind could’ve reached the status of eldest statesman was as unfathomable to James as the possibility that his other All-Star teammate, Kyrie Irving, could spark a discussion in 2017 about whether the world is actually flat. The latter happened and the former was avoided, much to James’ delight.

“It was a breath of fresh air when I’d seen ‘Melo … because I see I’m not the oldest guy on this team anymore,” James said with a laugh about the soon-to-be 33-year-old Anthony, adding that the close call “put everything in perspective, as far as where I come from and how long I’ve been playing this game. At the same time, it’s a humbling thing to know that I’m still at an All-Star level, the way I’m playing the game right now at my age, as long as I’ve been playing, with the miles that I’ve been playing.”

But just as James was in no hurry to be the resident geezer in his 13th All-Star appearance, he’s even less willing to surrender an Eastern Conference reign that hasn’t been witnessed since Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics in the 1960s. James has been the common denominator – the king of the conference – for six straight Finals representatives, with the conquered including a former MVP and two All-Star quartets and the conquests celebrated in Miami and Cleveland.

“Only been six? Feels like longer than that,” Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry, a member of the last East team to jump up and get beat down in the conference finals, said of James’ dominance.

James’ run has been so unrelenting because he’s been responsible for assembling the only legitimate super teams in the East while also possessing the shape-shifting brilliance capable of compensating for any roster flaws. Ever since the Celtics ended his first stint in Cleveland in 2010, James has never been without a stellar supporting cast, going from Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Heat to Irving and Love with the Cavaliers. The separation has been so vast that no true rival has emerged – either from a team or an individual player. And executives in the East have had to evaluate whether it’s worth making the move – or moves – that could disrupt this run or if it’s best to wait out James’ eventual decline.

“It’s incredible,” Anthony, one of the rare stars who switched conferences in an effort to challenge James, said of his friend’s run. “I think he understands what works for him and he takes advantage of it. Everybody wants to beat LeBron. Everybody wants to beat whatever team he’s on. It’s been like that for a while. It’s going to continue being like that … until they actually beat him.”

The Raptors announced their intentions last week to take another swipe at nudging James off his throne by pulling off a major deal for Serge Ibaka. The Celtics have been engaged in discussions with the Chicago Bulls about landing All-Star Jimmy Butler in a move that could elevate a squad that already is in second place in the conference but has more upgradable assets than it can handle. The Washington Wizards have had the conference’s best record since December and are interested in stabilizing a flimsy bench before the trade deadline for a possible meeting in May with James. But even with more teams lining up to take him out, James’ Cavaliers are 7-0 against Boston, Washington and Toronto this season, still making him an overwhelming favorite to make his seventh consecutive Finals appearance.

