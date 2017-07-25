NotFacts: LeBron James denies reports he'd 'beat' Kyrie Irving, wants him gone

The news of Derrick Rose‘s intent to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers is no surprise, even if a 28-year-old former MVP accepting a minimum salary is a bit of a shock, because the three-time All-Star point guard and the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions circled each other for some time.

What was surprising, though, was the verbiage respected Cleveland.com Cavaliers beat reporter Joe Vardon used to depict the negotiations that led to Rose’s agreement on a one-year, $2.1 million deal — language that LeBron James took exception to as whispers of his feud with Irving were growing louder:

Derrick Rose and the Cavaliers agreed to a one-year deal for $2.1 million contract Monday after spending the day together, discussing how the team will return to the Finals without Kyrie Irving.

Rose, 28, the 2011 NBA MVP whose career has been hampered by knee injuries, will come to the Cavs looking for his first trip to the Finals after eight pro seasons. He’s also looking at a potential starting spot in the same lineup with LeBron James, now that Irving has asked for a trade and James is eager to see him off.

Most jarring was Vardon’s assertion that “James is eager to see [Irving] off.” Perhaps we shouldn’t be stunned that we’re here, given Stephen A. Smith’s reporting the past few days — that Irving’s camp believes James leaked news of the trade request and that James’ camp believes LeBron would “be tempted to beat” Kyrie’s “a**” over resulting perception that the four-time MVP is a bad teammate.

James took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to deny both Vardon and Smith’s reporting, a step the Cavaliers superstar had stopped short of amid rumors he will leave Cleveland in 2018 free agency:

James’ tweets give Cleveland hope that an attempt at resolving the conflict could be in the works. Although, we’ve come to learn over the past six months that hashtags about fake news on Twitter aren’t always genuine. If there is smoke to all this fire, Irving is traded and James leaves town next summer, LeBron will not escape the perception that he burned Cleveland again, #NotFacts be damned.

It’s almost unfathomable that a legendary talent whose stated goal has always been his next ring would be “eager” to part ways with a player who he cited as one of his reasons for coming home in 2014, who he called “the superhero to my kids ” this past season, and who scored 78 points in what should have been two series-tying wins over the Golden State Warriors juggernaut in the 2017 Finals.

Whether James wants Irving traded or not, though, the reality of the situation is that the Cavaliers are at least entertaining the idea of moving on without Irving on the roster, according to multiple reports.

