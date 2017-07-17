LeBron James reportedly frustrated by Cavaliers' offseason

LeBron James is unhappy and frustrated with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason thus far, a person close to the superstar told USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said James was concerned by the team’s lack of action. The four-time MVP was expecting an aggressive offseason from the front office, one that would close the gap between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors, of course, defeated the Cavaliers handily in five games in the NBA Finals. Two of Golden State’s four wins came in blowout fashion: a 113-91 win in Game 1 and a 132-113 win in Game 2.

Instead of the aggressive offseason James expected, the team has dealt with internal strife. Owner Dan Gilbert chose not to renew general manager David Griffin’s contract, a move that frustrated James. Gilbert then reportedly lowballed Chauncey Billups, a prospective successor to Griffin. The team currently does not have a general manager. And after being mentioned in several trade rumors, the Cavaliers have been very quiet on the market. Their transactions — signing Jose Calderon and Jeff Green and re-signing Kyle Korver — clearly pale significantly in comparison to the approach James had expected.

James is a free agent after the 2017-18 season, and rumors of a future move to Los Angeles have emerged this offseason. It doesn’t take too much of a logical leap to think his unhappiness with Cleveland’s offseason may further advance those rumors.

