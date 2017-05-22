LeBron James calls out reporter after poor performance in loss to Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James will remember the tie you wore yesterday, the route to a friends’ house that he hasn’t been to in ten years and the cheat codes to every video game he’s ever played. And you better believe he will remember the times that a reporter asks him questions.

James had a rusty night on Sunday, scoring just 11 points and going 0-for-4 from 3-point range in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. It was his worst point total since a seven-point performance in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. He did not score a single basket in the final 16:31 of the game. Sunday’s loss also snapped Cleveland’s 13-game winning streak, and perfect 10-0 record in this year’s playoffs.

But James knows all of that. He doesn’t need reporters to point out where he fell short. And so when Cleveland radio host Kenny Roda asked James whether it was the Celtics’ defense that had hindered his scoring ability or if he just wasn’t feeling his shot tonight (a fair question), James gave him a pretty straight answer:

“I was just pretty poor,” James said. “What do you want me to say? It seems like you only ask questions when we lose. It’s a weird thing with you, Kenny, you always come around when we lose, I swear.”

LeBron James snipes at a reporter after Game 3 loss: "You only ask questions when we lose… You always come around when we lose, I swear." pic.twitter.com/QoIdcbK021 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2017





There is that memory again.

Roda disputed James’ claim in a couple follow-up tweets:

For the record, been to 4 of 5 #Cavs home playoff games this year, home playoff games last year. Ask questions win or lose — Kenny Roda (@TheKennyRoda) May 22, 2017





For the record,said on my radio show #LeBron should be MVP this year,was a joke not in final 3,is best player in the world,great off court 2 — Kenny Roda (@TheKennyRoda) May 22, 2017





James also appeared to glance at Roda with a smile on his face as he exited the interview room:

LeBron gave that reporter a great look when his presser was over, too pic.twitter.com/lNRjE7loAh — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 22, 2017





It was clear James was a little frustrated with his performance, and rightfully so. He even reportedly got into it with a fan on the way to the interview room. From ESPN’s Brian Windhorst:

LeBron got peeved at heckling fan after game. LeBron asked what fan had done. Dude replied: “I played at Hiram College.” He was removed from arena shouting his college stats.

And those asking, it was a #Cavs fan that went after LeBron on the way to the presser — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 22, 2017





But before anyone jumps on the “MJ never scored 11 points in a playoff game” train too quickly, the Cavaliers are up 2-1 and James is still averaging 34.3 points per game in the postseason. The Celtics and Cavs will face off in Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday.