LeBron to Drake after Game 3 blowout of Raptors: 'Margaritas on me'

Drake is often rather outspoken from his courtside seat in Toronto. (Getty)

LeBron James is having a lot of fun during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ second-round series against the Toronto Raptors. He’s grabbing beers from vendors. He’s casually spinning the ball and then drilling 3-pointers. He’s shooting left-handed floaters. And, oh yeah, he’s playing really, really well.

And now he’s having some fun with Raptors “global ambassador” Drake:

LeBron, as he headed to the Cavs locker room postgame and spotted Drake: "Where are we headed tonight? Margaritas on me" pic.twitter.com/Nt62rNjMGs — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 6, 2017





Drake, who is from Toronto, was yapping at Cavs players during Game 3:





The Cavs, of course, were unperturbed, and cruised to a 115-94 win and a 3-0 series lead. It will be the second year in a row that they’ve eliminated the Raptors from the playoffs.

It will also be the second year in a row that LeBron has gotten the best of Drake, and the second year he’s done so after some interaction between the two during the series. James and Drake are friends, but during last year’s Eastern Conference finals, Drake shouted at LeBron during Game 4. LeBron returned the favor after a dunk in the decisive Game 6. For the second year in a row, LeBron is the one with a lot to shout about.

