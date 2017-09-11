What We Learned: Wishful thinking for Canucks

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

The Canucks say he’s a “foundational” player. Which is why they gave Bo Horvat six years and $33 million just before the start of the weekend.

Call it a Friday news dump, because while Horvat is certainly one of the better young players in the organization, that’s a lot of money to give to a player with about half a point a game in his career.

That description is a little unfair to Horvat, of course, because he has 92 points in his last 163 games. Pretty good number, and he doesn’t exactly get a ton of ice time (about 17:35 a night the last two seasons). But the whole “foundational” thing seems to indicate that this is about to be His Team, and the question has to be asked: His this a franchise center or anything close to it?

Better yet, is Horvat anything close to a $5.5 million player right now?

That cap hit puts him in the low-30s in terms of what centers get paid in the league, which in theory means the Canucks think he’s the 33rd- or 34th-best center in the league. Or will at least become that in the relatively near future. In fact, given his RFA status and the fact that they were buying only a few years of unrestricted free agency, Vancouver probably thinks this makes Horvat something of a bargain.

Seems like a big bet, no?

Put another way, guys don’t become $5.5 million players simply because you pay them like it. The Canucks, based on the contracts they’ve given out over the past few years (Luca Sbisa, Brandon Sutter, Erik Gudbranson, etc.), should know that by now.

And yet here we are with an overly speculative contract for Bo Horvat, who yes, led the team in scoring last year, but was 39th among NHL centers. (He and Sven Baertschi were roughly the same in terms of 5-on-5 points per 60.)

The idea seems to be that Horvat’s offensive game has a little bit more of a ceiling than what he’s shown so far, and that’s fair enough. He’s 22 and therefore probably has another three to five years of growing to do. But there’s also the suggestion that while he might never be their top-line center, except by default because there are some lean years ahead, he’s going to be used as their shut-down guy, and that’s what makes him worth the $5.5 million.

But he certainly hasn’t shown he has that capability yet in this league. In fact, he hasn’t done anything close to that. Here are his ranks in 5-on-5 events allowed per 60 among 196 guys who played at least 500 full-strength minutes last season, at least partly at the pivot. They’re not great:

That doesn’t exactly scan as the kind of guy who’s a guaranteed shutdown guy, especially because — and you’re not gonna believe this, folks! — Horvat got fewer 5-on-5 minutes per game than Sutter. In effect, he was their No. 2/3 center, which is fine. Tough to hold that against him since it’s not up to him who he plays, but at the same time, you have to understand he’s getting not just outplayed but actively caved in against middle-six competition, albeit starting far more often than not in his own zone on a very bad team.

It’s worth acknowledging that the Canucks have made a coaching change and were shambolic throughout the lineup. The now-departed Willie Desjardins was clearly not very good at his job, and the Canucks roster on the whole didn’t help much. A new, apparently smart coach in Travis Green and maybe some help from potential linemate Brock Boeser could goose the offensive performance and, who knows, maybe even help seal off things defensively. That’s kind of a big ask right out of the gate, though. Especially given the player’s history of success, or lack thereof.