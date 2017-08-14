What We Learned: The Will Butcher sweepstakes begins

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

Tomorrow is the day.

It’s another Aug. 15, and a former high-end NCAA player will have his draft rights lapse, making him an unrestricted free agent. In the past, guys like Jimmy Vesey and Kevin Hayes were the guys who got a lot of attention.

This time around, it’s former Denver defenseman and most recent Hobey Baker winner Will Butcher.

The talk about Butcher has been more muted than Vesey or Hayes, for reasons that aren’t totally clear to me. Perhaps it’s the fact that he’s a defenseman and not a high-scoring forward. Maybe it’s because the team he’s leaving is the Colorado Avalanche, and there’s no clear big-market destination either (Hayes was leaving Chicago and went to New York; Vesey left Nashville in a more high-profile spat, and also ended up in New York). Maybe it’s because Butcher is undersized for an NHL defender, at just 5-foot-10.

But let’s be clear here: Regardless of these mitigating factors, Butcher is a damn good hockey player who put up a lot of points, has represented the United States internationally and, if he were a prospect for most any team, would have been hyped to the moon.

The reason he’s not signing with Colorado is, apparently, that he wanted to come out of college after his junior year and the Avs didn’t think he was ready (whether he was then is debatable, whether he is now is not), so he went back, was the best defenseman in the country by a fair margin, and won a national championship. Not a bad way to prove ’em wrong, if you want to call it that.

The usual caveats with any NCAA UFA apply here: Butcher was dominant at the college level (and the fact that college hockey stats collection is generally lacking is a huge reason I can’t give you a big, impressive “Here’s his relative CF%” that would help sell those who never saw him play). But he was also in his draft-year-plus-four, so he should have been dominant if he were any kind of high-end player.

Whether that translates to an NHL game at this point in his career is difficult to say. Contrary to popular belief, it probably doesn’t take defensemen longer to “learn” how to play at the NHL level, but whether Butcher is, say, a middle-pairing NHL defender right this second is a difficult thing to say. After all, look at all the hype Vesey got coming out of Harvard, where he dominated a mediocre NCAA conference.

(Worth noting here, too, that Vesey’s old Harvard teammate Alex Kerfoot is also a pending UFA after refusing to sign with the Devils, but he looks to me a lot more like an AHL guy for a few years at least; teams should look to sign him because he helps the organization, but he’s not making an NHL impact for a while, if ever. Only one NCAA season with a double-digit goal total, he’s also 23, etc.)

People wrongly thought Vesey was a top-six option for the Rangers, but while he ended up with 16 goals — on about 14 percent shooting — seven of those came in his first 15 games. He had nine goals and 16 points in his final 65 games, which is not good. He was 200th among the 340 NHL forwards who played at least 500 minutes at 5-on-5 in shot attempts per 60 (which is to say “not in the top half”), and ended up only playing about 13:30 a night. Also not good. Certainly not top-six material. Which, if you watched him play in college and had a conception of how points in various conferences translate to NHL production, you probably could have seen coming.

Further, Vesey was a year older coming out of college than Butcher is now (23 versus 22), and Butcher played in probably the best conference in the nation last season, taking all the hardest match-ups for the best team in the country and scoring a bunch. So probably you say Butcher scans a little better than Vesey did, but it’s hard to say by how much because of the way we can collect data for forwards versus defensemen at that level.

With all that having been said, even if you were a little down on Vesey’s or Hayes’s ability to play at the NHL level right away (in Hayes’s case, you shouldn’t have been, and that’s been borne out by years of results at this point), or if you’re not exactly enthusiastic about Butcher, the fact is that there should be 31 teams vying for the services of players like this.