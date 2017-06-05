What We Learned: Predators stick to their game, finally break through vs. Penguins

I have for you now an obligatory, bit-of-a-stretch country music reference as it relates to the Nashville Predators.

The team’s response to the first two games should have been inspired by Johnny Cash. “I don’t like it, but I guess things happen that way.”

There’s not much to fix when you utterly dominate the first two games but can’t buy a goal or a save, right? The decision to stick with Pekka Rinne in net was, perhaps, a little curious, but you can perhaps forgive an old coach his sentimentality as it relates to the franchise’s most experienced goaltender. Maybe, as Peter Laviolette said early in the game, it really boils down to getting a little more traffic in front of Matt Murray. And maybe try to stretch the ice a bit more.

But to put 64 shots on net in 120 minutes of hockey and only walk out of it with four goals and no wins? Well, hockey’s a funny old game. And sometimes that’s the only real explanation.

Rinne is not the best goaltender in the world, but he’s also not “.778” bad, nor is the Nashville power play as feckless and one-dimensional as it appeared in both Games 1 and 2 and, indeed, the Western Conference Final. If you keep outshooting your opponent by 11 or 14 shots, eventually the goals are going to come.

They came on Saturday night, but in watching the game, what did the Predators really do all that differently? The traffic was there, to an extent. Rinne was still sliding around his crease with wild, unawares abandon, and yet the score went from an ugly 4-1 blowout to an uglier 5-1 blowout the other way. The Penguins bled breakaways and odd-man rushes. Nashville’s forecheck was back to its apparently lethal self.

Show someone a tape of the first two games and edit out all the goals, then ask them who won. They answer, “Nashville by a mile.” Saturday was the same, but to an extent because despite the same old disparities, it was in a lot of ways the Penguins’ best effort. They still got out-attempted, but only by nine, instead of 18 or 30. Outshot, but only by five, and not 14 or 11. Out-chanced, but only by three, rather than eight or 18.

Net positives there, but still not enough for the Pens. They continue to struggle on the power play, despite Nashville’s seemingly endless glee in taking dumb-assed penalties. Pittsburgh, with all that incredible talent on its top unit, is now just 1 for 13 with the man advantage. It didn’t matter so much when they were shooting the lights out at 5-on-5, but if Nashville really is going to look this good at home, it now officially matters a ton.

It’s also important to note that the last change helped Nashville a whole lot in Game 3. Sidney Crosby saw about 11 minutes of the Roman Josi-Ryan Ellis pairing and was hard-matched against the Victor Arvidsson-Mike Fisher-Jame Neal forward group as often as possible. In Games 1 and 2, his most common opponents were the same, but for far less time (only about six to eight minutes per game). Back then, Mike Sullivan was using last change and advantageous icings to put Crosby out against the bottom pairing and fourth line, to lethal effect.

Same goes for Evgeni Malkin, whose only real contribution matched up against the P.K. Subban pairing and the Filip Forsberg line in Game 3 was to take a bad penalty late in the game, not that it mattered.

Malkin and Crosby, two of the absolute best players in the world, were held without a shot on goal in a playoff game for the first time since they came into the league. So yes, last change helps.

Now, they say you’re not in trouble until you lose at home, and if Nashville can keep delivering games like this, then they’re not likely to be in trouble for a while yet. There are, however, some lingering issues for Laviolette to work out.

That power play, for one thing, continues to operate in a somewhat dysfunctional manner. It still works through shot attempts coming almost exclusively from the top of the circles or so, but this time the Preds finally got some puck luck. Josi’s shot hit a defender’s glove on the way to the net, and Mattias Ekholm got his through a screen rather than simply shooting it into a defender’s pads, as had been the Predators trademark in Games 1 and 2 (and even early in Game 3). Call it finally getting the bounces — you can definitely say that for the Neal goal late in the second period to salt the earth — but a little more dynamic puck movement would make you less dependent on getting those bounces.