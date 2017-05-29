What We Learned: How the Penguins and Predators were built

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

When teams make the Stanley Cup Final, other teams take notice.

This is due in part to a paucity of original thinking among NHL GMs and a difficulty in understanding exactly what made successful teams successful in the first place. Remember when the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup? People thought it was because they had multiple guys who were willing to fight; multiple teams ignored all the elite players on the roster and said, “Well we gotta find some face-punchers.”

Shockingly, this did not result in those teams winning Stanley Cups of their own, as Los Angeles and Chicago traded off the next four championships.

So the questions a lot of front offices are now asking themselves is, “How do you build a team like the Predators or Penguins?”

One imagines that doing so would be difficult, if not impossible.

You can look at the kind of players they have — skilled, fast, good at all the little things — and try to approach it that way, but in terms of actual roster-building? Very difficult to pull off.

Let’s start with the Predators, whose roster is a marvel. They drafted a good chunk of their players, of course. Any team in the NHL will be in the same boat. But it’s where they drafted some of their biggest contributors in their playoffs that impresses. Pekka Rinne was famously a pick so late they don’t let teams pick that late any more, but Mattias Ekholm (half of the league’s best shutdown tandem in this postseason) and Viktor Arvidsson were both taken after the 100th selection in their respective drafts.

Yeah, at that point you’re mostly just throwing darts at a dartboard, but to fish two players of this caliber and your long-time starting goalie (as well as depth forward Craig Smith) out of rounds 4-9 isn’t something other teams can “rip off.”

Of course, the Preds targeted and got the bulk of their drafted players in the first two rounds (oddly, they have no third-round selections on the roster). The Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi pairing, the now-injured Kevin Fiala, Colin Wilson, Colton Sissons, Pontus Aberg, Austin Watson and Miikka Salomaki were all taken in the first 60 picks as well.

Their free-agent signings? Just their bottom pairing of Matt Irwin and Yannick Weber, as well as part-timers Freddie Gaudreau and Harry Zolnierczyk.

But what differentiates the Preds from the majority of other teams to make the Cup Final in the past several years is the number of high-end, relied-upon guys they got via trade (with all due respect to last year’s San Jose Sharks, who got Brent Burns and Joe Thornton in lopsided trades as well).

The big trades were pretty famous: P.K. Subban, Filip Forsberg, and Ryan Johansen. Less talked-about at this point are the trades for Calle Jarnkrok, Mike Fisher, and James Neal, mostly because those trades were a few years ago now. They also traded for Vern Fiddler, Cody McLeod and P.A. Parenteau.

The Penguins are actually kind of in the same boat. They didn’t pull off major coups for superstars in their early and mid-20s like the Predators did, but the number of big contributors this postseason they acquired via trade is nonetheless impressive. Phil Kessel we know. Patric Hornqvist came back in the Neal trade (this series is a referendum on that trade, absolutely). It’s easy to forget they traded for both Carl Hagelin and Nick Bonino. And it was a long time ago now, but they also snagged Game 7 hero Chris Kunitz via trade, and that’s worked out pretty well.

What’s amazing is that they traded for a huge chunk of their current D-corps as well. Brian Dumoulin was one of the big prizes in the Jordan Staal trade all those years ago, and now he leads them in playoff ice time. Ron Hainsey was also acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes. Trevor Daley? Trade. Ian Cole? Trade. Justin Schultz, another Game 7 hero? Trade. Even Mark Streit came via trade.

Of course, the Pens also have four players drafted first or second overall, two of whom just happen to be among the best to ever play the game, and all of whom play one of the two most important positions on the ice. Getting Crosby, Malkin and Fleury in three consecutive drafts has been a kind of important bit of fortunate happenstance for the Penguins, historically speaking. That they’re the only three first-round picks on the roster potentially speaks more to the success getting those three guys brought them; they’ve picked late in the first round a whole lot in the years since.