What We Learned: Bruins have to pony up for Pastrnak

(Hello, this is a feature that will run through the entire season and aims to recap the weekend’s events and boils those events down to one admittedly superficial fact or stupid opinion about each team. Feel free to complain about it.)

Long-accepted fact: David Pastrnak was going to get something in the neighborhood of five or six years at an AAV of something like $5.5 million to $6.5 million.

High-end young talent, for sure. Gotta pay him as such. Just about any “insider” you talked to, whether on the management, player representation or media side, told you that was the term and number.

Only 11 forwards under the age of 22 have cleared 120 points in the past three seasons, and as you might imagine a good chunk of them are the high-end guys you’d expect to see here. Filip Forsberg, Sean Monahan, Connor McDavid, Sasha Barkov, Alex Galchenyuk, Nathan MacKinnon, Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, Elias Lindholm (maybe a surprise to some), and Pastrnak.

That’s it, and that’s with Pastrnak playing the fourth-fewest games of anyone in the group; last season was his first full NHL season.

In terms of points per game, Pastrnak is eighth. Tied with Leon Draisaitl. And Pastrnak scores more goals per game by a decent margin. And Pastrnak doesn’t have the benefit of playing a huge chunk of his minutes with the reigning MVP.

Which is why things just got a whole lot more complicated.

Because now we’re accepting, “Well, this is what guys coming out of their ELCs who scored at this level are worth now.” It used to be that your Halls, Saads, Barkovs, and Eberles set the market in the neighborhood of a $6 million AAV. That made sense just a month ago. But now you look at what Draisaitl pulled from Edmonton management — hell, look at what Kuznetsov, a very good player who’s also a few years older, snagged as one of the last guys worth paying in Washington.

It’s understandable that people would be hesitant to give a 21-year-old $8 million or more, but the Bruins didn’t have a problem giving Tyler Seguin $5.75 million and six years back in 2013-14. Turns out they had a problem with the player, for what the local media would have you believe is myriad reasons, but that’s a separate issue. There are no such problems with Pastrnak; he seems to throw checks at a rate sufficient for Boston brass, at the very least, and he scored a couple goals in the playoffs.

If it cost that much to play ball with a high-end talent like Seguin four years ago (it’s equivalent to about $7.3 million in today’s dollars), one supposes that $8 million isn’t an outlandish starting point for Pastrnak, who you’re probably not going to use to power his own line any time soon. That’s clearly the plan in Edmonton, but that Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak line is such a brutal force (they had a CF% of about 62 together last season, which is so far beyond phenomenal it’s tough to compute) that while you might want to redistribute that talent given the cost, it’s tough to justify. Not that Pastrnak would suddenly become any sort of lesser player — his under-lyings are all strong even when playing with inferior talent, though obviously nowhere near what he does with the big group — but the value for these three guys together is so high that Bruce Cassidy would be foolish to try getting too cute here.

The idea that the Bruins would trade this guy is silly. How many top-end early-20s guys can they justify trading away in a decade? The team is committed to keeping him, especially because they want to play up-tempo hockey and few can skate like Pastrnak. But that comes with the acknowledgement that if they wanted to keep the price down, well, that boat should have been pushed out quite a while ago.

Tough to say for sure whether foot-dragging on the team or the player led to Aug. 21 without a deal getting done, but that Kuznetsov extension got signed July 2, so there wasn’t a ton of time for the Bruins to set the market for good young forwards. Again, this comes with the acknowledgement that Kuznetsov is three years older and the Caps were buying more UFA seasons, even if that’s apparently starting to matter less in the grand scheme of things.

Nonetheless, Pastrnak was wise to be patient, especially because there was no way the Bruins could justify trading a player like this again.