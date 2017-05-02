League of Legends Patch 7.9 brings the midseason update





Remember the big preview of the changes coming to League of Legends that Riot Games released a few weeks back? You know, the one with tank champion and item updates, support quests, and a tower-busting Rift Herald? Well, it’s time for them to hit the game.

All that and more is coming in Patch 7.9. On top of providing the exact stats that all the changes will bring, it also makes some tweaks to the way AD carry items work. Blade of the Ruined King, an extremely popular item in competitive, now costs 100 more gold, while Death’s Dance, Bloodthirster, and Ravenous Hydra are all getting 5 more AD. Death’s Dance will also defer 30 percent (up from 15) of damage to its damage-over-time passive.

Critical strike items are also seeing changes to bring their power levels more in line with BotRK. Zeal costs less, Runaan’s Hurricane no longer grants on-hit (though its secondary bolts deal more damage), Rapid Firecannon’s charged auto attack deals less damage late game but makes all attacks Energize faster, Statikk Shiv does more damage to champions but less damage to minions, and Phantom Dancer costs a little more gold.

Armor penetration items are getting nerfed across the board, with Last Whisper, Lord Dominik’s Regards, and Mortal Reminder all losing 10 percent penetration. Black Cleaver shreds one percent less armor per stack, for a total of 24 percent maximum shred (down from 30).

For the full changes, head over to the Patch 7.9 notes. For everything else, stick right here on the Yahoo Esports League of Legends hub.

Maokai is among the tanks getting a big update (Riot Games) More

