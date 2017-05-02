League: ‘Leaked’ All-NBA teams are fake

There’s an image going around that’s purported to be “leaked” All-NBA teams.

Somehow, many people have believed it’s real or at least plausible.

There’s a thirst for awards, usually announced by now but delayed for a televised award show in late June. Though All-NBA will be released sooner, that particular honor has drawn considerable interest due to it’s impact on players like Paul George and Gordon Hayward.

But don’t fall for this image:

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

There's an allegedly leaked All-NBA team floating around. Fake news according to league office. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 1, 2017





It’s possible the league would deny the accuracy of a real leak to protect its scheduled announcement.

But there are more than 35 All-NBA voters, and scoring is 5-3-1, not 3-2-1. This was clearly not a real leak.