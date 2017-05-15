LEADING OFF: Trout has his legs, Archer vs Carrasco

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, celebrates his solo home run with Kole Calhoun during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

A look at what's happening all around the majors Monday:

BACK AT IT

After missing over a week with a hamstring issue, Mike Trout is back in full force for the Angels. He's homered in three straight games for the third time in his career, giving him 11 for the season. The two-time AL MVP also stole two bases Sunday, joining Alex Rodriguez as the only players to get 175 homers and 150 steals before their age-26 season. Los Angeles will open a three-game set hosting the Chicago White Sox.

MONDAY BEST

Two of the American League's top pitchers this year square off when Tampa Bay right-hander Chris Archer faces Cleveland righty Carlos Carrasco. Archer (3-1, 3.04) has struck out 11 in consecutive starts, including when he pitched eight shutout innings in a 12-1 victory over Kansas City last time out. Carrasco (4-2, 1.86) pitched seven innings of three-hit ball in a 6-0 win over Toronto in his previous start and has yet to allow more than three runs in a game this season.

WAIT AND SEE

Red Sox left-hander Drew Pomeranz is scheduled for an MRI after leaving his start Sunday with left triceps tightness. He said it felt similar to what he experienced in spring training, which caused him to open the year on the 10-day disabled list. Manager John Farrell was optimistic that Pomeranz wasn't looking at ''anything long term.''

DL BOUND?

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence could be headed for the disabled list after an MRI revealed a minor strain in his left hamstring. Manager Bruce Bochy said Pence may be able to pinch hit, but ''we just have to make the call whether we're going to be able to afford to use him strictly off the bench or get a healthy body up here to help out in the outfield.''

HEALTHY AGAIN

Brandon McCarthy returns from the DL to start for the Dodgers against the Giants. McCarthy (3-0, 3.10) was off to a strong start this season before injuring his left shoulder.

