LEADING OFF: Jeter's day at Yankee Stadium, and Mother's Day

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:

---

DEREK'S DAY

The ovations figure to be often, loud and long when Derek Jeter has his No. 2 jersey retired at Yankee Stadium. The ballpark will be packed when the Yankees pay tribute to their former captain and unveil his plaque in Monument Park. New York is hosting Houston in a doubleheader, and Jeter will throw out the first ball before the second game starts at night. Among those expected to attend the half-hour ceremony are the star shortstop's other Core Four teammates - Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera.

PURPOSE PITCH

Rockies rookie Antonio Senzatela will make an emotional Mother's Day start against the Dodgers. Senzatela's mom died last July of breast cancer, and the righty will join others around the league in swinging a pink bat to raise awareness about the disease. Senzatela's mom never saw him pitch in the majors, but he keeps her in mind by wearing a cross she gave him around his neck. ''I can still hear her voice, 'Let's go, baby!''' Senzatela said. ''I know she's so proud of me. I know she loved me a lot.''

AILING CUBS

NL MVP Kris Bryant has missed two straight games with a stomach flu and shortstop Addison Russell has been out of Chicago's starting lineup three in a row because of an injured shoulder. The Cubs wrap up their three-game series at St. Louis.

HOPIN'

Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez will be activated off the disabled list to start at home against Seattle. The AL ERA leader last season, Sanchez returned from a blister issue against Tampa Bay on April 30 but lasted only one inning because of a split fingernail.

LET'S LOOK

Red Sox lefty David Price, out since early spring training because of a strained left elbow, is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket. The former Cy Young Award winner threw 60-plus pitches in a simulated game earlier this week.