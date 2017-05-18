LEADING OFF: Braves await Freeman results, Rox-Twins play 2

A Target Field security guard walks on field as rain delays the start of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

FINGERS CROSSED FOR FREDDIE

The Braves will be nervously awaiting the results of tests on the left wrist of Freddie Freeman. The slugging first baseman was struck by a pitch in Wednesday night's victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He headed straight to the clubhouse for X-rays, which were inconclusive, and now will get an MRI and other tests to determine the seriousness of the injury. Freeman came into the game hitting .343 and tied for the major league lead with 14 homers. Atlanta will try to win its fourth straight against Toronto a day after benches cleared following an emphatic bat flip from the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista.

WANNA GET AWAY?

Giancarlo Stanton and the struggling Marlins open a four-game series at Dodger Stadium hoping a change of scenery will improve their fortunes. Houston just outscored the last-place Marlins 22-4 in a three-game sweep that completed a 1-8 homestand and left Miami with 17 losses in the past 21 games. Next up, Edinson Volquez (0-5, 4.41 ERA) tries to right the ship in Los Angeles, where the Marlins swept a four-game series last year. ''It can't get any worse than what it is,'' second baseman Dee Gordon said.

TWIN CITIES TWIN BILL

The Rockies and Twins complete a series between surprising division leaders with a day-night doubleheader at Target Field. Wednesday's matchup between Minnesota's Ervin Santana (6-1, 1.50) and Colorado rookie German Marquez (1-2, 4.88) was postponed due to stormy weather, so those two will square off in the opener of the twin bill. Santana has been among the game's best pitchers this season, and the 22-year-old Marquez took a no-hitter into the seventh against the Chicago Cubs in his last start. In the nightcap, 22-year-old Twins righty Jose Berrios (1-0, 1.17) makes his second start this season after pitching one-run ball into the eighth against Cleveland last time out. The promising Puerto Rican hurler had an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts last season.

INJURED SLUGGER

The Tigers are expecting to be without Miguel Cabrera for two or three days after the star slugger was a late scratch Wednesday night because of a strained oblique. Cabrera is hitting only .248 this season with four home runs and 15 RBIs. Jordan Zimmermann (3-2) starts for Detroit against Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy (5-1).

FAST-TRACKED

The Red Sox are pushing righty Hector Velazquez from the Mexican League to the majors in a hurry, giving the 28-year-old his first big league start in a game against Oakland. Signed in February after seven pro seasons in Mexico, Velazquez is 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Pawtucket. Manager John Farrell was impressed by the 6-foot starter in spring training and has called him ''savvy.'' Velazquez will be Boston's eighth starting pitcher this season. The A's will counter with Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.78).

