LEADING OFF: Adams set to join Braves, Yankees-Rays reset

Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson holds his bat after being hit with a pitch from New York Yankees' Tommy Layne during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Catching for the Yankees is Gary Sanchez. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

___

WELCOME

First baseman Matt Adams is expected to join the Braves in time for their game at SunTrust Park against Washington. Atlanta acquired Adams this weekend from St. Louis, hoping he can help fill the void left by injured star Freddie Freeman — the All-Star was hitting .341 with 14 home runs when he was hit by pitch Wednesday, breaking his wrist and sidelining him for 10 weeks.

Adams hit .292 with a homer and seven RBIs coming off the bench this season for the Cardinals.

WE COOL?

The Yankees and Rays resume at Tropicana Field, a day after their game included three hit batters, three ejected and an animated argument by New York manager Joe Girardi, who used his hands to cover home plate with dirt. Tampa Bay pitcher Matt Andriese was tossed after plunking Aaron Judge with a pitch. Judge hit his big league-leading 15th home run and a double, and has a career-high eight-game hitting streak.

CHECK HIM

The Tigers will see how second baseman Ian Kinsler is feeling. He exited Saturday night's game against Texas because of tightness in his left hamstring. The team said it was a precautionary move to pull him. It's the same hamstring that caused Kinsler to miss a week earlier this month.

STREAKING

Dustin Pedroia has a 23-game hitting streak against the Athletics, the longest active string in the majors for one player vs. any single team. The Boston star can extend the run in the series wrapup at Oakland.

WORKING OVERTIME

The AL Central-leading Twins are set to play their second doubleheader in four days when they host Kansas City. A rainout Saturday forced the twinbill, with the makeup game starting 30 minutes after the nightcap.

Minnesota split a doubleheader Thursday at home against Colorado. The Twins have been postponed five times this season, including three at Target Field. A rainout in April will result in a doubleheader on the road vs. the Royals on July 1.