Le’Veon Bell is officially back

He returned on Friday, but he’s officially back today.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has signed his one-year, $12.1 million franchise tender. The team announced the development on Monday morning.

The team also noted that it has received a two-week roster exemption for Bell. This allows them to carry 54 players until Bell is activated, which could (and likely will) happen before Sunday’s game at Cleveland.

Bell exercised his right to avoid all of the offseason, training camp, and the preseason after the Steelers exercised their right to apply the franchise tag. The Steelers could have rescinded the tender before it was signed; now that it’s been signed, the $12.1 million salary is fully guaranteed.

After the season, the Steelers will have to decide whether to sign Bell to a long-term contract, to apply the franchise tender again (by rule, he’d be entitled to $14.56 million), or to allow him to become a free agent.