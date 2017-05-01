Lazar Markovic slams Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp, says Liverpool 'should have believed more' in his ability

Lazar Markovic has expressed disappointment over lack of opportunities at Liverpool and says the Reds "should have believed more" in his ability.

The Merseyside club's former manager Brendan Rodgers signed him from Benfica in 2014 on a £20m ($25.8m). In his debut season at Anfield, the 23-year-old made only 11 starts in the Premier League.

Rodgers allowed the Serbian international to join Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2015. On his return to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp was in charge and he sanctioned another loan move to Sporting Lisbon.

However, Markovic's loan move was terminated with the Portuguese club and was allowed to join Hull City on a temporary basis for the remainder of the season in January. He has criticised both Rodgers and Klopp for not not giving him enough opportunities to shine at Liverpool.

"Liverpool spent money on me and I believe they should have believed more in my ability," Markovic was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"Both Liverpool and the manager. I believed I should have played more than I did. I got the chance to play more elsewhere. I have no problems with that.

The former Benfica man has two years left on his contract at Anfield. He is aware that his future lies away from Liverpool and is now hoping to join a Premier League club in the summer.

"We don't know what will happen yet, it depends on the Liverpool situation. I still have two years on my contract at Liverpool. We shall see. I enjoy playing in the Premier League and would like to stay in the Premier League," he said.

Since joining Hull, Markovic has made 11 starts in the Premier League for Marco Silva's side. The attacker is full of praise for the Tigers' manager and says his display for Hull has allowed him to prove his doubters wrong.

"I came to England to play football and I think I have proved myself. And proved to those who thought otherwise," the Serbian stressed.

"I enjoy playing for this manager. There are only positives about him. The manager is very positive and has a lot of respect from the players. He gets 100% from all of us. This is my best form so far."

