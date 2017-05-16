Lawsuit Claims James Harden Paid For Assault Of NBA Legend's Son

The son of an NBA legend has filed a lawsuit against James Harden alleging that the Houston Rockets star orchestrated a robbery against him, according to Fox 26 in Houston.

Moses Malone Jr., the son of former Rockets center and Hall of Famer Moses Malone, claims that Harden paid $20,000 for a group of men to assault and rob him because of a Facebook post he wrote criticizing Harden for charging children to attend his basketball camp.

Isiah Carey of Fox 26 broke news of the lawsuit against Harden on Instagram:

The incident in question occurred outside of the V-Live strip club in Houston in June of 2016. Malone said he was beaten up by men with guns and robbed of $15,000 in jewelry, his cellphone, car keys and a credit card, according to the Washington Post.

Four people were charged in connection with the attack, ABC 13 reported.

Harden has not been charged with any crime and a representative for the club, Carl A. Moore, said that he did not believe the basketball player had any connection to the attack.

“I don’t believe Mr. Harden was at the club, and I definitely don’t believe he had anything to do with an attack on Mr. Malone,” Moore said.

Malone’s lawyer said that the suspects were angry about Malone’s Facebook post criticizing Harden for charging $249 per child at his basketball camp.

Kaitlin McCulley, of ABC-13, tweeted a screen grab of that Facebook post:

Moses Malone Jr. (son of bball legend) told me James Harden's "people" robbed him b/c he posted this @JHarden13pic.twitter.com/8hZmVPr2ai — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) June 28, 2016

Rusty Hardin, the attorney for James Harden, told Fox 26 reporter Carey that he is “totally comfortable that the allegations are untrue.”

“Unfortunately, I am afraid this is just another example of people shopping for a deep pocket when they find that the people actually responsible have no money,” he added.

Despite Harden’s stellar season, he and the Rockets were ousted from the playoffs in embarrassing fashion by the San Antonio Spurs last week.

HuffPost’s request for comment from the Houston Rockets was not immediately returned.