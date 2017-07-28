LaVar Ball forces Adidas to replace ref mid-game, then gets ejected, AAU game called off

LaVar Ball argues with a referee at an AAU event on Friday. (Screenshot: @Overtime on Twitter)

LaVar Ball is a maniac. An absolute maniac. Sometimes his act is fun. Sometimes it’s not. On Friday morning in Las Vegas, at the Adidas Uprising AAU event, it was not. It was ugly. It was embarrassing.

Ball, for the second time in a week, threatened to pull his AAU team off the court after receiving a technical foul. Last weekend, he did pull them off the court. This weekend, his threat somehow compelled Adidas, the organizers of the AAU event, to replace the referee who had assessed LaVar with a technical, according to reports from those in attendance.

LaVar then picked up another technical foul, and pulled his team off the court. He was ejected from the game, but reportedly refused to leave the floor. That prompted organizers to call off the game altogether:

LaVar Ball and the Big Ballers have FORFEITED again pic.twitter.com/Cmu654D1qR — Overtime (@overtime) July 28, 2017





The chaos began when LaVar picked up a first technical foul for arguing mid-game with a female official:

LaVar Ball just picked up a technical. Points to the ref and looks at the crowd, "We need to get someone else in here." — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017





Here’s video of LaVar earning the technical. It sure looks like he deserved it:

LaVar Ball goes CRAZY and gets another tech pic.twitter.com/MOtUS5MFD1 — Overtime (@overtime) July 28, 2017





And then here’s video of the aftermath, with LaVar appearing to tell his players to pack up their bags and get ready to leave:

LaVar Ball pulls team from #adidasUprising #Vegas demands female ref leave or him guess who won that Battle #CryBabyBall pic.twitter.com/iCzIpfnvYp — Lovell Martin (@Mints2U) July 28, 2017





According to multiple reports, Ball told his team, “Let’s go.” The players started to pack up their bags, but stayed by the bench while “organizers [tried] to sort through the chaos.”

LaVar then apparently asked for the official to be replaced:

LaVar Ball asks for female official to be replaced after she gave him a technical. https://t.co/wPuXjlmPY5 — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) July 28, 2017





Video from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello showed the game stopped, LaVar’s players sitting on the bench, and camera crews (which are following LaVar around) out on the court, presumably while event officials discussed what to do.

LaVar Ball threatening to pull his team off the floor again. https://t.co/F2wVBQBSH0 pic.twitter.com/pD4QXqdauQ — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017





Eventually, LaVar got his wish:

The referee who gave LaVar Ball a technical foul is being replaced mid-game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017





Adidas just replaced the woman ref with a man because Lavar said they wouldn't play unless they did. Wow. — Jason Scheer ★★★★★ (@JasonScheer) July 28, 2017





LaVar Ball gets his wish. The official who called the technical foul, the lone female on the crew, has been… https://t.co/8uPH2lnFks — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) July 28, 2017





The female referee that was replaced after LaVar Ball's complaining wouldn't comment on what happened. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017





The decision was made by Adidas, according to Borzello:

Adidas said it was their decision to replace the referee. Said there was a history between ref and LaVar — she officiated Wednesday's game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017





This is unbelievable. It’s absurd. It’s totally unacceptable.

After the game was called off, LaVar attempted to explain himself, but only made things worse, reverting to his disrespectful “stay in your lane” line. “She’s got a vendetta,” he told Borzello, referring to the referee who gave him the technical. “She needs to stay in her lane because she ain’t ready for this.” His comments are reminiscent of his controversial appearance on Fox Sports 1 earlier this year, when he told female host Kristine Leahy to “stay in your lane.”

Asked to explain why he believes the ref has a vendetta, LaVar said, “Because she’s a woman who’s trying to act — I get that she’s trying to break into the referee thing. But just giving techs and calling fouls, that’s no way to do it. I know what she trying to say: ‘I gave LaVar, I gave him a tech, I’m strong.’ That ain’t got nothing to do with it. Just call the game.

