LaVar Ball predicts LeBron James comes to Lakers to play with Lonzo

LeBron James is doing what he always does, keeping his options open. After this coming NBA season, he will be able to do whatever he wants — stay in Cleveland or leave. He will be able to survey the NBA landscape, look at where he will be happiest on and off the court with his family, then make his call.

Still, the buzz that LeBron has his eyes on the Lakers — because of the brand, because his growing entertainment business, and because the young Lakers have potential — will not die.

So is it a surprise to anyone LaVar Ball predicts that LeBron is coming to the Lakers to play with his son Lonzo Ball. From a LaVar interview with ClutchPoints.

“Let me tell you this, it would be a great fit, and LeBron is coming to L.A. What’s in Cleveland? You want to be a superstar, man. Superstar franchise. “It’s going to be like this, and I’m talking about reality. He’s going to say, ‘You know what? I went to Miami. Won a championship. Brought one back to my hometown. I’m the only one to go to three different places and bring a championship.’ “You do not give Lonzo Ball he best player in the game and don’t think they going to win! He is going to fall in love with Lonzo so much on the way that he play. They both understand the game. Best player in the game and you don’t think he coming? Stop it!”

Did LaVar just admit LeBron was better than Lonzo? I’m sure the master of bombast didn’t mean that.

Expect a lot of LaVar statements in the coming weeks as he works to promote his new reality show with his family on Facebook.

How Lonzo and Brandon Ingram look this season, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the other young Lakers, will impact LeBron’s decisions next summer. So will how the Warriors play, how the Cavaliers play, how Boston looks now, and a number of other factors. LeBron takes his time and makes patient decisions, that will happen again here.

But not many around the league think LeBron is long for Cleveland.