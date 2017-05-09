LaVar Ball: Michael Jordan can't command $495 for shoes 'because he ain't Lonzo Ball'

One is the biggest blowhard in sports, and the other is LaVar Ball. (Periscope)

LaVar Ball’s greatest achievement is somehow managing to overshadow his son Lonzo’s status as the potential No. 1 pick in this coming June’s NBA draft, which doesn’t seem like the best achievement.

Then again, he is a Big Baller, and he has supreme confidence in his son. His tie even says so.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

LaVar being LaVar, he went on television to spew some more nonsense about Lonzo and his ridiculous $495 shoes, joining fellow blowhards Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on “Undisputed.” And LaVar being LaVar, he said MichaelJordan couldn’t command as much for his shoe, “because he ain’t Lonzo Ball, that’s why. Did he have his own brand coming in? It’s a new era called the Ball era.”

"Look what Lonzo did for UCLA. He sold that place out and it hasn't been sold out in 10 years." — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/0vbkIT3eGe — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 8, 2017





As if that weren’t enough, his reasoning was, “He don’t have to play a game. He did more than enough. Look at what he did at UCLA. He sold that place out, and it ain’t been sold out in 10 years.”

First of all, that’s not true. UCLA’s attendance was up, but the Bruins had sellouts the year before Lonzo arrived on campus. That’s neither here nor there. “Look at what he did at UCLA” has to be the single dumbest argument for why someone who lost in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament is better than a guy who made the game-winning shot in the national championship game as a freshman, before winning six NBA titles and establishing himself as the greatest basketball player ever.

Seriously, what did Lonzo Ball do at UCLA? He averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and six boards for a team that finished 31-5 and got worked by fellow future lottery pick De’Aaron Fox in the Sweet 16. Solid numbers, but somehow not as impressive as MJ putting up better ones in the NBA for 15 years.

We shouldn’t be surprised LaVar is spewing this garbage. Despite averaging two points in college, he claimed back in March he too could have beaten Jordan one-on-one “in my heyday,” which, again, was two points. A few days later, LaVar suggested Lonzo would win “more than six” NBA championships, another reference to his son’s superiority to a five-time Most Valuable Player and 14-time All-Star.

LaVar Ball says that Lonzo Ball will win more than 6 NBA titles. Subscribe to In The Zone w/ @Chris_Broussard: https://t.co/OkBeykET82 pic.twitter.com/nXhFp6do5q — FS1 (@FS1) March 29, 2017





So, if Lonzo is better than Jordan, and LaVar is better than Jordan, then who would win between Lonzo and LaVar. Because we’ve been inundated with the Balls on talking-heads shows everywhere for the past couple months, we have the answer to that, too: LaVar would win, because “he be cheating.”

Lonzo Ball reveals how LaVar Ball has "never lost a game of one-on-one" ???? pic.twitter.com/b93BUhrrEc — First Take (@FirstTake) March 27, 2017





Just like he did against ESPN’s Marcellus Wiley, a football player:

This man who cheats to beat the son whose accomplishments he’s spent the last couple months trying to overshadow took another 40 minutes to talk to Bayless on Periscope. Don’t you worry, I wasted that time listening to those two windbags blow smoke up each other’s behinds so you don’t have to, and here’s what we learned: Nothing. But here are the 10 dumbest things LaVar Ball said:

• He spent several minutes making excuses for why he failed at the Division I college basketball level, and then failed to make it off the practice squad during a couple NFL training camp invites, maintaining that he was all-everything at both sports, even though we all know he is decidedly not.

• He said he was better at New York Jets training camp than Kyle Brady, who went on to play 13 NFL seasons, but the team was afraid to go with Ball because they’d drafted Brady in the first round.

• He made excuses for why Fox scored 39 points in Kentucky’s blowout tourney win over his son’s UCLA team, saying, “I bet he never had 39 points before in his life.” Lonzo’s season high for scoring was 24.

• LaVar wanted his son to be rejected by Nike, Under Armour and Adidas for endorsement deals. “I kind of wanted them to say no,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure they said no.” They did say no.

Read More