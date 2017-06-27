LaVar Ball made his much anticipated appearance on 'WWE Raw' and it was just as ridiculous as you'd imagine

After much speculation and buzz on social media, the LaVar Ball experience made its way to the WWE and it was … something.
LaVar, Lonzo (making his first Staples Center appearance as a member of the L.A. Lakers) and LiAngelo Ball were introduced by The Miz … and things just kept getting weirder and weirder.
Watch LaVar Ball's entrance on RAW ???? pic.twitter.com/QuuGGGYwjy
— Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) June 27, 2017
After some jawing back-and-forth, LaVar took removed his shirt and it looked as if things were going to get real.
"There's only TWO DUDES better than me, and I'm BOTH of 'em!" – @Lavarbigballer to @mikethemiz #RAW #MizTV pic.twitter.com/Zsz0v0312h
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2017
What is about to go down between @Lavarbigballer and @mikethemiz?! #RAW #MizTV pic.twitter.com/qE6UH81u3h
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2017
But instead of entering the ring himself, Dean Ambrose would represent Big Baller Brand against Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.
"Lavar & the Balls wanted somebody to represent the #BigBallerBrand going into Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view…" – @TheDeanAmbrose #RAW pic.twitter.com/OSfEf2GVp3
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017
The leader of the #Miztourage @mikethemiz wants NO PART of the #LunaticFringe @TheDeanAmbrose! #RAW pic.twitter.com/rRdZPIXgdG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2017
332