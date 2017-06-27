LaVar Ball made his much anticipated appearance on 'WWE Raw' and it was just as ridiculous as you'd imagine

(WWE)

After much speculation and buzz on social media, the LaVar Ball experience made its way to the WWE and it was … something.

LaVar, Lonzo (making his first Staples Center appearance as a member of the L.A. Lakers) and LiAngelo Ball were introduced by The Miz … and things just kept getting weirder and weirder.


After some jawing back-and-forth, LaVar took removed his shirt and it looked as if things were going to get real.



But instead of entering the ring himself, Dean Ambrose would represent Big Baller Brand against Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.



 