LaVar Ball on Lonzo, the Lakers and whether he plans to change

LaVar Ball has grabbed so many headlines for his polarizing behavior that one might have thought he was the one getting drafted Thursday night in Brooklyn – not his son Lonzo. Whether it be his proclamations of beating Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game or Big Baller Brand’s $495 sneaker, the 48-year-old father of three has become a media lightning rod over the past several months.

Ball, in New York City with projected second overall pick Lonzo, as well as sons LiAngelo and LaMelo — also both committed to UCLA — caught up with Yahoo Sports from his midtown hotel room the day of the draft. Not surprisingly, it didn’t take him long to offer up a series of predictions, including Lonzo winning Rookie of the Year while guiding the Lakers to a 50-win playoff season and, eventually, all three Ball brothers for the Lakers.

“It’s time for the NBA to be carried by the Ball brothers,” LaVar told Yahoo Sports. “That’s the way I look at it.”

Here’s what else LaVar had to say:

On his draft experience

“What I enjoy is just watching my boy have a good time. To me it’s not a big deal. Reason being is, I’m not finished. I’ve got two other boys, so I can’t be all excited and giddy, ‘OK, Lonzo made it.’ I’m not finished with what I’m doing. It’s good to see Zo happy, it’s a lot of hoopla. What I mean by that, a lot of interviews, a lot of extra stuff, which Zo has to do. He looks a little tired sometimes, he’s just ready to start training and ready to start playing for a team. He wants to play man, that’s what he does. You’ve got this guy caged up and he’s ready to unleash. That’s why I can’t wait.”

LaVar Ball (right) congratulates his son Lonzo after he was selected second in the NBA draft by the Lakers. (Getty) More

On the hype about his Big Baller Brand

“When you hear that, that’s good. Sometimes the way they put it is like, ‘Oh, I was thinking about going Big Baller Brand,’ but you can’t think about it because it ain’t offered to you yet. I ain’t going to offer it to nobody. I’m gonna finish my three boys first, and that’s why I tell people, I wouldn’t mind signing other folks, but I want to make sure my team is taken care of first. Just like a lot of these companies have their big three, I got my big three. They just happen to be all brothers. What I don’t want to do is put 80 percent into what I’m doing for my boys, and 20 percent into somebody else. To me, that’s not fair to just give you 20 percent. It’s not fair for me to give my boys only 80 percent. But it’s flattering, yeah, but I could see people.

“For one thing, their head is spinning. Like I said, our brand, the way we’re doing this, it’s going to set a ripple effect. Somebody is gonna get to thinking soon, ‘We don’t have to be endorsed by these guys. We can go our own way and start.’ Now check this out. If this happens, and it has an opportunity to happen, if you have 50, 60, independents, they can take down three big ones. That’s what they don’t want to happen, that’s what I want to happen. Folks, you can do your own! Nobody is taking it on like that. It starts with somebody, and you gotta have (B)alls to start it. ”

On the Foot Locker commercial

“I never even seen the Foot Locker commercial! You talking about Lonzo’s commercial? That’s why I call it Lonzo’s commercial, because everybody else got one line, Lonzo got a whole paragraph. So, I call it Lonzo’s commercial. And you know what, he was poking fun at his dad, and he wasn’t poking no fun, it’s just real! I did everything like that!

“See people have different opinions, which is fine. Some people think it’s funny, I think it’s truthful, so I ain’t got nothing to worry about. Everything he said on there is true. Positive reactions! You get both, positive and negative, some people think it’s a joke. I’m like, where’s the joke? What part is joking about it? I said, this is truthful for what I did! I said, yo, even a high school coach said, Lonzo needs the ball in his hands for the touches. Because if he gets the ball 90 percent of the time, he’s going to make the right play 90 percent of the time, so you’ve got a great chance of winning. I ain’t saying he gonna touch it and shoot every time but he’s gonna make the right play. And that’s what I had to explain to the high school coach, the ball has to be in his hands.”

