LaVar Ball and Ice Cube held a shootout, and the sport of basketball lost

Promoting his BIG3 basketball league, Ice Cube challenged Lonzo Ball’s father to a shooting contest during the organization’s regular-season finale on Sunday, offering to buy 14 pairs of the $495 ZO2 sneakers for the Big Ballers AAU team if LaVar Ball could make more shots from the 4-point circle.

Promoting himself, LaVar accepted the challenge, telling Cube, “I ain’t scared of you, man. You know I hit them shots with my eyes closed. I’m about to go up in Tastea’s (fresh smoothies and teas) to get me some Tastea, so I can taste that a**. Pop time. Let’s go. Big Baller Brand. We out.” This happened:





Sure enough, Cube and LaVar participated in a 90-second shootout from the league’s 4-point circle at the top of the key, and the two combined for one of the worst displays of shooting you will ever see:

As Cube’s “You Can Do It” played in the background, the rapper, actor and all-around media mogul, who shot 2-for-12, mercifully defeated the Lonzo’s father, who finished 1-for-14 with his eyes open.

While Cube did rap about getting triple-doubles while just messing around, he started a respectable 2-for-6 from deep and did not repeatedly tell anyone who would listen he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, so we will do him the favor of not analyzing his 17 percent shooting effort.

LaVar, however, did claim he could beat the greatest basketball player who ever lived “with one hand tied behind my back, with some glasses on with one eye lens out, with some flip flops on in the rain,” so we should do him the honor of breaking down his seven most memorable shots from the contest:

7. LaVar Ball’s lone make. It came on his 11th attempt, and while he raised his arms in celebration looking for a reaction from the crowd, they had grown so weary of his misses by that point that they could barely muster a clap for a man who came nowhere near living up to all that bluster.

6. LaVar Ball’s third attempt. This is the point where most shooters, especially former college players whose sons earned scholarships to UCLA, would start warming up. But not him. His shot was so bad that a cameraman under the basket stopped shooting as soon as he let it go, in order to prevent another air-ball from careening into his lens.

5. LaVar Ball’s second attempt. After his first attempt went awry, Ball grew frustrated when he didn’t get another ball in a timely fashion, and then threw another air-ball into the row of photographers.

4. LaVar Ball’s final attempt. First of all, after already attempting more shots than his opponent during the contest, he tries to steal a pass intended for Cube. Once he does line up his shot with three seconds left on the clock, he barely touches rim, a perfect representation of what most of his shots looked like. Then, he raises his arms, apparently thinking he won after shooting 7 percent, only to wave his arms as if he were robbed by the outcome of a shootout in which the results are inarguable.

3. LaVar Ball’s ninth attempt. I mean, come on.

2. LaVar Ball’s seventh attempt. It’s not like he was missing to one side. He was an equal opportunity air-baller, and this was about two feet short and two feet wide right. My mother, a grandmother, would have come closer. And in case you were wondering if his hands were raised at the start of this clip …

1. LaVar Ball’s sixth attempt. He actually raised his arms in celebration thinking his ball, which clanged off the rim short and to the left, had somehow morphed into the one Cube hit. Or at least he thought nobody would notice. It makes sense the defining shot of LaVar Ball’s career is a complete fraud.

I’m starting to think Michael Jordan could beat LaVar Ball one-on-one no-legged.

Ben Rohrbach is a contributor for Ball Don’t Lie and Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach