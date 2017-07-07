LaVar Ball further escalates feud with Joel Embiid, says he 'can't play at all'

Another day, more LaVar Ball mouthing off.

Earlier in the week, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid took to Instagram to share his feelings about the larger-than-life Ball patriarch. The 23-year-old simply said, “Man, f*** LaVar Ball.”

LaVar, never known to take the highroad, responded exactly how you would expect him to – by going after Embiid’s acumen.

“The reason he said that … his vocabulary is limited,” LaVar told TMZ Sports on Friday. “You gotta use cuss words when you don’t have no intellect. … He’s not intelligent at all. He’s worried about me? He should be worrying about playing.”

But he wasn’t done there. Ball continued, “I got three words for him: Can’t. Play. At. All. Oh shoot, that’s four.”

The dispute all started when Embiid called out Lonzo, LaVar’s son, by tweeting out the following to Sixers teammate Ben Simmons on draft night:

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017





Then, about a week after the draft, the man who claimed he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one went on 97.5 The Fanatic to address Embiid’s tweet.

“I say when you don’t win, and don’t make the playoffs, and don’t even stay on the court long enough, that’s the best thing you can do, is tweet, make some stuff,” Ball asserted. “Ain’t nobody else doing that because they’re working on their game in the gym. These guys ain’t played a game, always hurt, and at the bottom of the totem pole. So guess what? Get your asses off the goddamn Tweeter, and get in the gym!”

Don’t expect this to be the end of the Ball family-Embiid feud.

Related:



More from Yahoo Sports:

• Cubs ‘reliever’ fools hitters with Little League-speed pitches

• Sources: Pistons, Celtics make A-very big trade

• NFL players invest over $800K in lemonade company run by 12-year-old

• Nowitzki accepts massive pay cut to stay with Mavs

