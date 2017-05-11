LaVar Ball: 'I don't need no advice from Kobe Bryant'

LaVar Ball says he won't ask former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant for advice regarding his son, NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball.

Bryant recently told ESPN that he's open to mentoring young players. During this season's playoffs, Bryant has given advice to Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas.

The elder Ball said on the Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ Show on ESPN Radio 710 LA that he's fine with his son listening to Bryant, but that he doesn't want to seek out advice.

"I don't need no advice from Kobe Bryant," LaVar Ball said Thursday, according to ESPN. "I don't need advice from Kobe Bryant. Zo's got to play his game.

"If they're at practice and he sees something and Lonzo listens to him or whatever, he's good. ... But it's just not, 'OK, I'm talking to Kobe, so now I'm going to be good.' If Kobe sees something that Zo is doing, then go from there. But I'm not trying to pattern after nobody."

Lonzo Ball, who played one season at UCLA, is widely expected to be among the top picks in next month's NBA draft. LaVar said in March that it would be a "blessing" for his son to join the Lakers.

Last week, Ball's Big Baller Brand released Lonzo's first signature shoe, the ZO2.