Laurent Koscielny and Lucas Perez train with the first-team ahead of Arsenal's clash against Tottenham

Arsenal have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their trip to White Hart Lane to take on arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur as injured duo Laurent Koscielny and Lucas Perez returned to training.

Arsene Wenger was unsure of Koscielny's participation in the crucial north London derby – the last at Spurs' home ground before it is demolished to make way for a new stadium – after the Frenchman picked up a knee injury during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Leicester City on Wednesday (26 April).

The France international is the defensive lynchpin in Wenger's recently introduced 3-4-3 formation and his absence would have left Arsenal with a lack of experience at the back with Shkodran Mustafi also sidelined with a thigh injury.

Perez, on the other hand, has been sidelined since mid-March with a thigh muscle strain and has missed the six Premier League games. The Spanish striker has impressed when afforded the chance this season, but has struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

The former Deportivo La Coruna forward is behind Danny Welbeck, Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud in the pecking order, but could be afforded few more chances before the end of the season. He has been linked with a move away owing to his lack of opportunities, but he has vowed to stay and fight for his place after admitting that it did take him some time to adapt to the new surroundings and the pace of the game in England.

Arsenal will travel to White Hart Lane on Sunday (30 April) as the underdogs owing to Spurs' blistering form, and a win for the home side will ensure that they finish above their arch rivals for the first time during Wenger's reign.

