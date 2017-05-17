LaTroy Hawkins says Tommy Kahnle “one of the worst teammates I’ve ever had in my life.”

Former major league reliever LaTroy Hawkins pitched for a lot of teams, two of which were the Twins and Rockies. As it happened, the Twins were in town to visit the Rockies. Hawkins, now a member of the Twins’ broadcast team, told a story on air about he and former teammate Tommy Kahnle got into a fight back in 2014 when the latter was a rookie. Hawkins’ partner, Dick Bremer, tried to create a way for him to sugarcoat what he said, but Hawkins didn’t bite, calling Kahnle “one of the worst teammates I’ve ever had in my life.”

A Twitter user, atf13atf, provided a video clip from the FOX Sports North broadcast:

LaTroy Hawkins on Tommy Kahnle: "One of the worst teammates I've ever had in my life, and I've had a lot of teammates" pic.twitter.com/n7vLXc5RBe — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) May 17, 2017





Hawkins spent one and a half seasons in Colorado. He was sent to the Blue Jays in July 2015 along with Troy Tulowitzki when the Rockies acquired Jose Reyes, Miguel Castro, and Jeff Hoffman.

Kahnle, now 27, is enjoying success with the White Sox. He’s currently sporting a 1.93 ERA with a 26/4 K/BB ratio in 14 innings.

