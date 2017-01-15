The Latest: Lewis leads Pats over Texans 34-16 in playoffs

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs ahead of Houston Texans linebacker Brian Peters (52) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The Latest on the NFL's divisional playoff games Saturday (all times Eastern):

11:30 p.m.

Dion Lewis became the first player in NFL postseason history to score touchdowns by rushing, receiving and a kickoff return, leading New England to a 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans and pushing Tom Brady and the Patriots within two more wins of another title.

The Patriots (15-2) weren't perfect on Saturday night, but they didn't let their bye week throw them off their game on their way to a sixth straight appearance in the AFC championship game.

They intercepted Brock Osweiler three times and sent the heavy-underdog Texans (10-8) home on the strength of a breakout performance by their backup running back Lewis.

Brady threw for two touchdowns, despite two interceptions in an 18-for-38 performance, and improved to 23-9 in the playoffs in his career.

Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 137 yards for the Patriots, who will host either Kansas City or Pittsburgh on Jan. 22 for a spot in the Super Bowl.

---

11:05 p.m.

Dion Lewis has developed into the latest postseason star for the New England Patriots, who have pulled away from the Houston Texans with the AFC championship game in sight.

Lewis became the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown by rushing, receiving and a kickoff return in the same postseason game. His 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter put the Patriots up 31-16 on Saturday night.

In his second season with New England, Lewis has become quite the good-luck charm. He missed a full year of action because of a torn ACL, but the Patriots have yet to lose in the 15 games he's played.

---

10:55 p.m.

The Houston Texans haven't disappeared, despite enduring their share of setbacks in the second half in New England.

Nick Novak's 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter has cut the Patriots' lead to 24-16, pulling the Texans within a touchdown and a 2-point conversion on Saturday night.

Tom Brady has thrown two interceptions for the Patriots and has had trouble getting in a groove, but he has two TD passes and enough long gains to help the heavy favorites stay in front entering the final stretch.

Brady is 22-9 in his career in the NFL playoffs.

---

9:50 p.m.

The Houston Texans have made a game of this divisional round contest at New England, where they were supposed to be overmatched.

The Patriots lead 17-13 at halftime on Saturday night, but only thanks to a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Dion Lewis in the first quarter.

The hard-hitting Texans defense deserves most of the credit. They've intercepted a pass from Tom Brady, sacked him twice and knocked him down numerous times. Then they rebounded from a 48-yard completion to Julian Edelman on third-and-9 to thwart a first-and-goal situation from the 3. The Patriots had to settle for a field goal on the last play of the second quarter.

---

9:45 p.m.

Julian Edelman is now tied for ninth on the NFL's all-time postseason reception list.

The Patriots receiver caught two passes in the first half of Saturday night's game against the Houston Texans. That gave him 70 in his career, tied with Anquan Boldin and Fred Biletnikoff. Also within range are Cliff Branch (73) and Thurman Thomas (76).

Jerry Rice is first with 151.

---

9:15 p.m.

The Houston Texans are staying in the game against the New England Patriots by forcing turnovers.

A.J. Bouye intercepted a pass from Tom Brady late in the first quarter on a pass that bounced off the hands of receiver Michael Floyd. That led to a 27-yard field goal that cut New England's lead to 14-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Dion Lewis coughed up the ball on a hit from Akeem Dent. Eddie Pleasant fell on it at the Patriots 12, and two plays later Brock Osweiler hit C.J. Fiedorowicz from 8 yards out to cut the deficit to 14-13.

Brady only threw two interceptions during the regular season. With his 28 touchdown passes, that was the lowest ratio in NFL history.

---

8:55 p.m.

Dion Lewis is stealing the show so far for New England.

The running back who missed the first half of the season because of a knee injury has scored the first two touchdowns of the game against Houston on Saturday night, and neither score came by a rushing attempt.

He turned a short pass from Tom Brady into a 13-yard touchdown reception. Then later in the first quarter, Lewis returned Nick Novak's kickoff 98 yards for a score to put the Patriots up 14-3 after a decent drive by the Texans had gotten them on the board.

