The Latest: Patriots closing in on another Super Bowl spot

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after a play during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Latest on the NFL conference championship games (all times Eastern):

---

9:30 p.m.

Tom Brady is closing in on a seventh Super Bowl appearance.

The New England quarterback has broken his franchise record, passing for 384 yards and three touchdowns to power the Patriots to a 36-17 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady has completed 32 of 42 passes, picking apart Pittsburgh's defense, often hitting wide open receivers who found plenty of room to move in Pittsburgh's zone defense.

Brady is about to improve to 5-0 at home against Pittsburgh.

The Atlanta Falcons await them in Houston in the Super Bowl in two weeks. Brady and the Patriots beat Carolina in the 2004 Super Bowl that gave New England its second championship.

Brady is 4-0 against Atlanta, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,193 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception.

---

9:20 p.m.

With nearly 10 minutes remaining in the AFC championship game, oddsmakers in Las Vegas had seen enough.

The sportsbooks have put the New England Patriots in a familiar position: favorites in a Super Bowl. The Patriots are favored by 3 points over the Atlanta Falcons.

The over/under at most books was 58 points, meaning bookies are expecting a high scoring game.

- Tim Dahlberg reporting from Las Vegas

---

9:10 p.m.

With the game decided, Patriots fans turned their attention to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with a ''Where is Roger?'' chant at the AFC championship game.

Goodell skipped the game in New England to attend one in Atlanta for the second straight week. He hasn't been to Foxborough, Massachusetts, since suspending Patriots quarterback Tom Brady four games his role in ''Deflategate.''

Patriots fans did not take it well, with many convinced the league has a vendetta against their team.

- Jimmy Golen reported from Foxborough, Massachusetts

---

9 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons probably can start game planning for the New England Patriots.

LeGarrette Blount bulled over from 1-yard out to give the Patriots a 27-9 lead and Tom Brady made it 33-9 late in the third quarter when he hit a wide-open Julian Edelman.

Blount set up his score with a churning 18 yard run to the Pittsburgh 1. Blount, who briefly played with the Steelers in 2014 before getting cut after leaving a game early, dragged several Steelers on his back for the final 10 yards.

The Patriots then forced the game's first turnover when Pittsburgh wide receiver Eli Rogers fumbled. Brady wasted little time getting it to Edelman to give the Patriots a commanding 24-point lead.

Brady is 28 of 36 for 361 yards and three scores.

New England receiver Chris Hogan has set a franchise playoff record with nine receptions for 180 yards, breaking the mark Deion Branch set against Denver 11 years ago.

---

8:35 p.m.

The New England Patriots have extended their lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stephen Gostkowski's 47-yard field goal gave the Patriots a 20-9 lead with a little less than 10 minutes to go in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh thought it has produced a turnover when New England quarterback Tom Brady appeared to fumble during a quarterback sneak. The officials ruled no fumble and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin challenged the call. Officials said the call on the field stood, meaning there wasn't enough evidence to overturn it.

New England took advantage immediate. Brady hit Chris Hogan for a 24-yard gain to set up Gostkowski's second field goal of the game. Hogan has 141 yards receiving for the Patriots.

---

8 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are missing chances to stick close to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have a 17-9 lead over the Steelers at the half after Pittsburgh was forced to settle for a 23-yard field goal after having first and goal at the New England 1.

The Steelers offense has moved the ball well even with running back Le'Veon Bell on the sideline nursing a left groin injury. DeAngelo Williams has been effective but was stuffed twice inside the New England 5 on Pittsburgh's final drive of the half.

Tom Brady is carving up the Steeler defense. Brady is 19 of 24 for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. New England is also 6 of 8 on third down.

Roethlisberger is 16 of 22 for 136 yards. Antonio Brown has just three catches for 26 yards in the half.

---

7:40 p.m.

Tom Brady is up to his usual tricks against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

