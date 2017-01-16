The Latest: Cowboys tie it on Bryant catch, Prescott run

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) runs through the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown as Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) defends during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Latest on the NFL's divisional playoffs Sunday. (all times Eastern):

7:25 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys have tied their NFC divisional playoff game against Green Bay at 28-all with 4:08 left in regulation.

Dak Prescott converted a 2-point conversion with a hard-nosed run right after throwing a 7-yard TD to Dez Bryant. It was Bryant's second touchdown of the game.

Dallas trailed by 15 points going into the fourth quarter.

In the Super Bowl era, only the 1972 Cowboys and the 2002 San Francisco 49ers have won a postseason game after going into the fourth quarter down by 15 points.

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

---

7:10 p.m.

Jason Witten, like Dez Bryant earlier in the game, now has his first career postseason touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten, the tight end in his 14th NFL season, caught a 6-yard TD pass from rookie Dak Prescott early in the fourth quarter to get the Cowboys within 28-20 against the Green Bay Packers.

Bryant had a 40-yard TD catch in the first half. Bryant is in his seventh NFL season.

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

---

7 p.m.

The NFC divisional playoff game is a one-score game after Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers traded interceptions late in the third quarter.

Dallas was on the move when Prescott tried to throw a short pass to Cole Beasley. Micah Hyde stepped in front of the pass for an interception.

On the Packers ensuing drive, Rodgers badly overthrew a receiver and the ball was picked off by Jeff Heath. The safety made a diving catch, then got up and returned it 27 yards.

The Cowboys still had the ball after Heath's interception when the third quarter ended with them trailing 28-13. They scored to cut the lead to 28-20 early in the fourth.

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

---

6:35 p.m.

Packers safety Morgan Burnett won't play in the second half against the Cowboys because of quad injury.

Burnett apparently got hurt on the opening drive of the game when he collided with teammate LaDarius Gunter when they were both trying to defend a pass thrown toward Dez Bryant .

Both were slow to get up after that play. Gunter was tended by trainers on the field while Burnett went to the sideline.

When the Cowboys offense took the field for their second possession, Gunter was back in the game.

The Packers said after halftime that Burnett, who hadn't played since the opening series, was out for the rest of the game

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

---

6:20 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers lead the Cowboys 21-13 at halftime.

Dallas was facing its largest deficit of the season halfway through the second quarter before scoring 10 points on its last two drives.

Green Bay will get the ball to start the second half.

Aaron Rodgers is 15 of 24 passing for 191 yards with a touchdown. Ty Montgomery has only four carries for 26 yards, but also has his first two rushing touchdowns ever in the postseason .

Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott is 10-of-18 for 147 yards with a 40-yard TD to Dez Bryant.

Ezekiel Elliott, the other standout rookie in the Dallas backfield, has 10 carries for 44 yards.

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

---

5:50 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys faced their largest deficit of the season halfway through the second quarter of their first NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium.

Ty Montgomery's 1-yard TD put Green Bay up 21-3 with 7:37 left in the first half.

The Cowboys answered with a 75-yard drive that took about 90 seconds and cut the lead to 21-10.

- Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

---

5:30 p.m.

Green Bay running back Ty Montgomery, a converted receiver, has a rushing touchdown near his old hometown, and the Packers have a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter on the Dallas Cowboys, the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Montgomery on a 3-yard run for his first career postseason touchdown. He was a receiver, running back, quarterback, cornerback and safety at St. Mark's High School in Dallas. He was drafted as a receiver, but the Packers figured they could use his versatility.

Montgomery had 25 yards on three carries early.

- Schuyler Dixon reported from Arlington, Texas

---

5:05 p.m.

That was a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty you don't see very often.

The Dallas Cowboys had a first down wiped out by the penalty against receiver Brice Butler, who wasn't even part of the play. And that was actually the issue.

