The Latest: Florida knows of OJ Simpson's parole plans

FILE - In this March 24, 1978 file photo, O.J. Simpson, left, smiles next to San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. at a news conference where the 49ers announced that Simpson had been traded to them from the Buffalo Bills, in San Francisco. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, file)

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) -- The Latest on O.J. Simpson's parole hearing (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A parole official says he reached out to counterparts in Florida ahead of O.J. Simpson's hearing to see if they would agree to supervise him if he was released from prison later this year.

Capt. Shawn Arruti of the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation told reporters Thursday after Simpson was granted parole that he made advance plans because the former sports star was interested in living with family in Florida.

Arruti says Florida parole officials have up to 45 days to investigate but the acceptance rate is high when there's family in the area.

He says that of Florida won't allow Simpson to move there, the department would work with him for a plan to stay in Nevada or to pick another state if he has a plan and support system.

---

12:30 p.m.

O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star October.

Shirley Baker then began hugging Simpson's daughter, Arnelle, who had been holding a hand over her mouth Thursday in the parole hearing room at a Nevada prison.

A corrections officer led Simpson away. As they walked alone down a hallway, Simpson raised his hands over his head in a gesture of victory and said, ''Oh God, oh!''

He has served nearly nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon when he tried to take back sports memorabilia in a hotel room in Las Vegas.

---

12:25 p.m.

O.J. Simpson's attorney says prison officials should strip the pension benefits from a former guard who wrote a book about his experiences behind bars with the former football star.

Malcolm LaVergne says Jeffrey Felix's book, ''Guarding the Juice,'' included false information. LaVergne says Simpson was a model inmate who had positive interactions with corrections department officials.

The attorney spoke to reporters outside a Nevada prison Thursday after Simpson was granted parole for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

---

12:20 p.m.

O.J. Simpson's lawyer says his client has taken plenty of responsibility for the armed robbery that sent him to prison for nearly nine years.

Malcolm LaVergne was defensive as he spoke to reporters outside a Nevada prison Thursday after Simpson was granted parole. He dismissed a reporter's question about whether Simpson has fully acknowledged his role in the confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in a hotel room.

Simpson told the parole board that he's sorry ''that things turned out the way they did'' and had no intent to commit a crime. At one point, he also said he had basically lived a ''conflict-free life.''

---

12:10 p.m.

A Nevada parole board allowing O.J. Simpson to go free in October has cited his compliance with prison rules, his lack of prior convictions, his low risk of committing another crime, his community support and stable release plans.

The four commissioners decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star can be paroled after serving his minimum nine-year term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon. He tried to take back sports memorabilia in a hotel room in Las Vegas.

The chairwoman of the board says it didn't look favorably on parole violators. The commissioners will release a final order with the conditions of Simpson's release.

---

11:55 a.m.

O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

A Nevada parole board decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson responded emotionally, saying, ''Thank you, thank you, thank you.''

Four parole commissioners in Carson City questioned Simpson by videoconference from the Lovelock Correctional Center in rural Nevada. He has been held there since he was convicted in 2008.

The conviction came 13 years to the day after he was acquitted of murder in 1995 in the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.

---

11:50 a.m.

A Nevada parole board is getting ready to issue its decision on whether to grant O.J. Simpson release from prison.

Simpson was seated back in the parole hearing room at a Nevada prison Thursday, chatting and laughing with his attorney and others in the room apparently unaware the microphone is picking up his conversation.

Read More