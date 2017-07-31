The Latest: Dodgers get Darvish for 3 minor leaguers

FILE - In this July 9, 2017, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish adjusts his hat as he works the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Arlington, Texas. As the hours tick down to baseball's trade deadline, three standout pitchers remain at the center of attention. Sonny Gray, Justin Verlander and Yu Darvish each have the potential to help a contending team down the stretch, and if any of them are traded Monday, July 31, 2017, it would certainly spice up what has been a fairly pedestrian stretch of deals so far. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)

The Latest on the MLB non-waiver trade deadline (all times EDT):

5:03 p.m.

The Texas Rangers have traded star pitcher Yu Darvish to the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers for three minor league players.

The 30-year-old Darvish is a four-time All-Star who is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts this season as he comes back from Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers have the best record in the majors while Texas has struggled below .500.

---

4:56 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles bolstered their injury-depleted infield by acquiring Tim Beckham from the Tampa Bay Rays for a minor league pitcher.

Beckham is batting .259 in 87 games with the Rays. He's played second base, third and shortstop.

The Orioles need a backup because shortstop J.J. Hardy and utility infielder Ryan Flaherty are on the disabled list.

Tampa Bay received right-hander Tobias Myers in the deal.

Although Baltimore started the day with a 50-54 record, Vice President Dan Duquette turned out to be a buyer rather than a seller before the expiration of the non-waiver trade deadline.

The Orioles obtained minor league pitcher Yefry Ramirez from the Yankees for international signing bonus pool money, and over the weekend Baltimore obtained starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, who will start Wednesday.

---

4:55 p.m.

Reliever David Hernandez is coming back to Arizona after being traded to the Diamondbacks by the Los Angeles Angels just before Monday's deadline.

Hernandez pitched for the Diamondbacks from 2011 through 2015 and ranks high on several franchise lists for relievers, including first in holds, third in appearances and third in strikeouts.

With the Angels, he pitched 36 1-3 innings, allowing nine runs while striking out 37, and walking eight in 38 appearances.

In exchange, Arizona sent to the Angels Luis Madero, a 23-year-old right-hander. Madero has split time between Rookie League Missoula and Class A Hillsboro, going 4-2 with a 5.69 ERA.

In addition, the Diamondbacks moved shortstop Nick Ahmed to the 60-day disabled list with a fractured right hand.

---

4:40 p.m.

The Washington Nationals have added another late-inning reliever by acquiring right-hander Brandon Kintzler from the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota gets 24-year-old left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Watson and $500,000 in international bonus pool money in the deal.

Kintzler was 28 of 32 in save opportunities this season. He's expected to join former Oakland relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle in the back of the Nationals' bullpen.

The 32-year-old Kintzler has a 2.48 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 11 walks this season. Washington's 5.07 bullpen ERA is worst in the National League.

Watson has a 4.43 ERA in 14 relief appearances at the Single-A level this season.

---

4:30 p.m.

The Houston Astros added depth to their starting staff in a trade-deadline deal, getting left-hander Francisco Liriano from the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder Nori Aoki and minor leaguer Teoscar Hernandez.

The 33-year-old Liriano, 33 is 6-5 with a 5.88 ERA in 18 starts for the Blue Jays this season.

Aoki hit .272 in 71 games in his first season in Houston. He had 12 doubles and 19 RBIs.

Hernandez, spent most of the season at Triple-A Fresno where he hit .279 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 RBIs.

---

4:26 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up some bullpen help at the trade deadline, acquiring former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star reliever Tony Watson.

The 32-year-old Watson is 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 47 games for the Pirates this season. Watson also has 10 saves after beginning the season as Pittsburgh's closer but was removed in favor of Felipe Rivero after blowing consecutive save opportunities in Baltimore in June.

Watson was an All-Star in 2014 while serving as a setup man for Mark Melancon. Watson, who will become a free agent in December, is also highly durable. He's made 450 appearances since making his major league debut in 2011.

---

4:18 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers have reacquired right-hander Jeremy Jeffress a year after sending their former closer and first-round draft pick to the Texas Rangers.

In a deal announced right at the non-waiver trade deadline Monday, the Rangers sent Jeffress back to Milwaukee for Double-A pitcher Tayler Scott.

Jeffress was the 16th overall pick in the 2006 amateur draft by the Brewers. He had been sent with two-time All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy to Texas exactly 52 weeks earlier in another deadline deal. Lucroy was traded by Texas to Colorado on Sunday night.

Read More