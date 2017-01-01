The Latest: Bradford on verge of setting an NFL passing mark

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) gets up after being hit in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Savage left the field to be examined but re-entered the game. (AP Photo/Weston Kenney)

The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL regular season (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Sam Bradford's first season with the Minnesota Vikings is in the books, and he's on the verge of the all-time NFL record for completion percentage.

Bradford was removed for Shaun Hill midway through the fourth quarter with the Vikings leading the Chicago Bears 38-10, finishing 25 for 33 for 250 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the game.

That gave Bradford a 71.56 completion percentage for the season, topping the mark set by New Orleans' Drew Brees (71.23) in 2011.

Brees and the Saints play later at Atlanta, with a long-shot chance to retake the record. Brees brings a 70.95 completion percentage into the game.

- Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

3:15 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns aren't quite ready to cede the top pick in the draft to San Francisco just yet.

Cleveland appeared headed for its second straight victory against Pittsburgh's backups Sunday before one more misstep in a season full of them kept the Steelers in the game.

Cleveland defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun picked off Pittsburgh's Landry Jones in the third quarter and zig-zagged 67 yards toward the Pittsburgh end zone. Instead of a touchdown that would have given the Browns a double-digit lead, the ball was poked loose by Steelers receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey just before Boddy-Calhoun crossed the goal line. Jones fell on the loose ball to give possession back to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh responded by going 80 yards on the ensuing possession, scoring a TD and knotting the game at 14 early in the fourth.

- Will Graves reporting from Pittsburgh

3:13 p.m.

Carson Wentz tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz and then gave the ball to his new hunting buddy, American League MVP Mike Trout.

Trout, who grew up in nearby Millville, New Jersey, has season tickets for the Eagles and sits on the field behind one of the goal posts. The Los Angeles Angels star outfielder recently met Wentz through Ertz and the two went hunting before Christmas.

- Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia

2:54 p.m.

Houston quarterback Tom Savage is now done for the day because of a concussion after being re-evaluated at halftime.

Savage started Sunday's game against Tennessee, left after sneaking for a first down on the first play of the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. The AFC South champion Texans announced Savage had been cleared, and Savage returned to take the final snap of the second quarter to kneel down.

But Brock Osweiler was back on the field for the Texans' opening series of the third quarter and drove Houston 81 yards for a touchdown to pull within 14-7. The Texans announced Savage's status during that drive.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

2:46 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore became the oldest NFL player in 31 years to rush for 1,000 yards. Gore started the game needing 36 yards to get there. After a tough first quarter, Gore got rolling in the second and reached the milestone on an 18-yard run with 11:35 left in the third quarter.

Gore also ended the NFL's second-longest active streak without a 1,000-yard runner. Indy's last was Joseph Addai in 2007.

- Mike Marot reporting from Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

New England, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Jacksonville have big halftime leads.

The Patriots lead the Dolphins 20-7 in Miami. The Vikings are out front 24-10 against Chicago. The Bengals are up 20-3 in their finale against Baltimore. The Titans lead Houston 14-0. And the Jaguars, trying to win their final two games of the regular season for the first time since 2005, have a 17-3 advantage at Indianapolis.

Other halftime scores: Carolina leads Tampa Bay 7-3. Dallas and Philadelphia are tied at 10. The New York Jets lead Buffalo 10-3. And Cleveland has a 14-7 advantage at Pittsburgh, where the playoff-bound Steelers are resting several key starters.

1:45 p.m.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

McCoy limped to the sideline after a 2-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter. It appeared trainers were working on McCoy's right ankle before calling for a cart to take the running back to the locker room.

