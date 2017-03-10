The Latest: Tight end Phillip Supernaw staying with Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons celebrates during the second half an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Latest on NFL free agency (all times Eastern):

3:50 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are keeping tight end Phillip Supernaw.

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract with Supernaw, pending a physical. Supernaw has been with Tennessee the last two seasons and totaled seven catches and 22 special-teams tackles during that stretch.

Supernaw's decision to stay in Tennessee helps the Titans maintain some depth at tight end after losing Anthony Fasano, who signed a five-year contract with the Miami Dolphins a day earlier.

- Steve Megargee reporting from Knoxville, Tennessee

---

3:45 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers have signed unrestricted free agent safety Mike Adams to a two-year contract.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Adams comes to Carolina after three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 after tying for the league lead with seven takeaways in 2014 and posting five interceptions in 2015.

A 13-year NFL veteran, Adams has played in 190 games, with 117 starts. He has amassed 737 tackles, six sacks, 25 interceptions, 74 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries.

- Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina

---

3:35 p.m.

The Bengals have re-signed cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to a five-year contract.

Cincinnati's first-round draft choice in 2012, Kirkpatrick has started 32 of the last 35 Bengals games. His three interceptions in 2016 were tied for the team lead. He led the team in passes defensed in 2015 and was second in 2016.

''It's exciting for us to retain one of our young, emerging players,'' coach Marvin Lewis said. ''Dre has developed over the last two seasons to be a consistent starter and dependable player we can count on play in and play out. We still believe he has the ability to continue to grow and have an incredible career.''

Kirkpatrick has nine interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

---

3:20 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations says linebacker Lawrence Timmons has agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins have not commented.

The Dolphins announced they signed center-guard Ted Larsen, who has made 65 career starts, including eight last year with the Chicago Bears.

Timmons, who agreed to the deal after visiting South Florida on Friday, spent the past 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has started every game since 2011. He had 78 tackles and 2+ sacks last year.

The acquisition will help shore up the weakest area of the Dolphins' defense, and Timmons is expected to play middle linebacker this season.

- Steven Wine reporting from Miami

---

3:05 p.m.

The Chicago Bears have finalized contracts with four free agents after a busy first day on the market, starting with a three-year contract for new quarterback Mike Glennon.

The Bears also signed safety Quintin Demps from Houston and tight end Dion Sims from Miami to three-year deals, and wide receiver Markus Wheaton from Pittsburgh to a two-year contract.

Glennon left Tampa Bay for a front-loaded deal with a reported $18.5 million guaranteed from the Bears, who released quarterback Jay Cutler after eight seasons as their starter.

Glennon had a decent rookie year for the Buccaneers before losing his job to Josh McCown and then No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston.

---

3 p.m.

The Detroit Lions have made another addition to their defense, signing free agent linebacker Paul Worrilow.

Worrilow played in 12 games for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2016 regular season, making one start. He's started 44 games in his career, all for the Falcons.

Detroit can use help at linebacker after releasing DeAndre Levy on Thursday following two injury-plagued seasons.

---

3 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are trying to improve their special teams in free agency, adding a second linebacker in Daren Bates.

The Titans announced Friday they have agreed to terms with the 5-foot-11, 225-pound linebacker who has 31 special teams tackles in 60 career games. Unsigned coming out of Auburn, Bates spent his first three seasons with the Rams and played all 16 games last season with Oakland, where he had seven special teams tackles and three tackles on defense.

General manager Jon Robinson says Bates is fast and violent on special teams.

