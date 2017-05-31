Latest injury suffered by Browns player? You can't make this stuff up

The Cleveland Browns, as they say, can’t win for losing. Their latest setback would be mildly funny if it wasn’t so darned, depressingly indicative of the bad streak they’ve been on, lo, all these years.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman, the first draft pick of the new front office last year, suffered an injury last week that could keep him sidelined all the way up until training camp. It’s a tough blow for a talented playmaker who missed six games as a rookie following a very promising first two NFL games.

So exactly what did Coleman do? He fell on a football.

Ouch … as in, do things such as this happen to other players on other teams? The answer is of course they do. But it sometimes feels as if the Browns — metaphorically, anyway — have been falling on balls since 1999. We’re not minimizing the pain Coleman must have been in; we just can’t believe this actually happened, even though we should by now.

“Right now I’m going to keep him out for a little while and again, that was a tough spill for him,” Browns head coach Hue Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “A little tougher than I thought, but he’s making his way through.”

How exactly does this happen? According to the report, Coleman caught a deep pass from Brock Osweiler last week and fell hard with new Browns DB Jason McCourty on top of him. Coleman stayed down for an extended period while being attended to by a trainer and walked slowly off the field and into the locker room.

(An aside: Of course it was Osweiler who threw the pass. Of course it was.)

Jackson denied that Coleman broke any bones during the spill and actually was cautiously optimistic about the receiver’s condition. Clearly, the injury is not season-threatening, but it’s serious enough where he’s likely not going to be playing football soon, even if he wants to.

“You know Corey,” Jackson said. “He wants to be back out there right now, but I just think now is the time if a guy is kind of banged up a little bit to make sure they take care of him so that we get him back for training camp. But we’ll see how it all unfolds here at the end.”

Bad news seems to unfold quite often in Cleveland, even with all the positive vibes following a big draft that seemed to net the team a boatload of fresh talent. We’re anxious to see what Coleman can do after an uneven rookie season that saw him catch seven passes for 173 yards and two TDs in the first two games and a mere 26 catches for 240 yards and one TD in the second half of the season (eight games).

Until then, we suggest Coleman stay clear of ladders and banana peels and other possible pitfalls that might cross his daily path.

