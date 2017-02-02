The Latest: Alabama is signing day champ - again

Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Florida State plays Michigan in the Orange Bowl Friday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The Latest on college football's national signing day. (all times Eastern):

7:20 p.m.

Alabama is the signing day champion for a seventh straight season, according to 247Sports' composite rankings . The Crimson Tide closed strong as usual and finished with a class that has six five-star recruits.

Ohio State and Georgia also had top-five classes and no schools had better signing days than USC, which landed several blue chippers on Wednesday and Florida State, who signed the top-rated uncommitted recruit in Texas defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

Defending national champion Clemson had small but strong class. Stanford did the same.

Maryland was a surprise in the top 20 and Texas' first class with Tom Herman as coach was disappointing, but no reason to panic.

Michigan had another Signing of the Stars and another top-rated class. Florida also finished with a flourish.

And now, on to 2018.

5:05 p.m.

DECISION TRACKER: Deommodore Lenoir, a four-star athlete from Los Angeles, picked Oregon.

New Oregon coach Willie Taggart's first recruiting class has a heavy Florida flavor - Taggart is from Florida and had been the USF coach - and should finish in the top 25 of most rankings.

4:45 p.m.

DECISION TRACKER: Marvin Wilson, the highest rated uncommitted player entering signing day, has picked Florida State over LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 329-pound Wilson from Bellaire, Texas, was the top-rated defensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports.

Wilson made his pick by unzipping his jacket to reveal a Florida State T-shirt. He also broke out some cool FSU sneakers .

Florida State is hoping Wilson can make an immediate impact the way Dexter Lawrence did at defensive tackle as a freshman last season for national champion Clemson.

4:35 p.m.

Michigan State recruit Donovan Winter is sitting in jail in Orlando, Florida, on signing day.

A police report showed the Bishop Moore Catholic defensive end was in Seminole County Jail in Orlando on Wednesday awaiting bond and facing charges of burglary of larceny of a firearm. Winter was arrested Monday and is awaiting a $2,000 bond.

The three-star recruit verbally committed to Michigan State and was expected to sign with the Spartans on Wednesday. It is uncertain if his scholarship offer remains.

Schools are prohibited from discussing unsigned players and Bishop Moore coach Matt Hedrick did not immediately return a call to The Associated Press.

4:18 p.m.

DECISION TRACKER: Joseph Lewis, a five-star wide receiver from Los Angeles, picked Southern California over Nebraska and Oregon. The Trojans need to replace receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rodgers.

Moments later Lewis' four-star teammate, Greg Johnson, also picked USC. Johnson is an athlete who could end up on either side of the ball.

4:05 p.m.

DECISION TRACKER: In this case the decision might have been more on the school than the player. Florida announced it has signed in-state wide receiver James Robinson .

Robinson was cited for marijuana possession while attending a party during an official visit to Ohio State last week. The penalty is a fine.

The run-in with the law was thought to have cost Robinson is best scholarship offers, but he ended up signing with the school he was leaning toward all along. Robinson was considered one of the top-20 wide receiver prospects in the country.

3:45 p.m.

Oklahoma reeled in the best class coach Bob Stoops has had in years. The Sooners signed 27 players and should comfortably land in the top 10 of 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Sooners have widened their reach in recent years, becoming less dependent on the state of Texas, where SEC schools have joined the traditional Big 12 schools in divvying up the talent.

Oklahoma signed nine players from Texas, but also three from California (including four-star defensive end Addison Gumbs), two from North Carolina, two from Louisiana and players from Florida, Arkansas and Georgia (four-star running back Trey Sermon).

The news was not as good for the rest of the Big 12.

Texas' first class under coach Tom Herman will rank outside the top 20 nationally, making it one of the lowest rated Longhorns classes since the ranking started more than a decade ago. It also will not include any of the players ranked among the 10 best in the state of Texas.

