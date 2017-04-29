The Latest: SEC's 53 draft picks lead all conferences

An NFL Draft flag flies near the Rocky statue during the second round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft (all times Eastern):

7:05 p.m.

The SEC led all conferences in number of draft picks for the 11th straight year.

The Southeastern Conference had 53 players selected. The run started with Texas A&M's Myles Garrett going No. 1 overall and ended with Mississippi's Chad Kelly going last, at No. 253, as "Mr. Irrelevant."

Power five leagues following the SEC were the Atlantic Coast Conference (42), Pac-12 (36), Big Ten (35) and Big 12 (14). The American Athletic Conference led the Group of Five conferences with 15 selections.

Michigan led all schools with 11 players taken.

___

6:45 p.m.

"Mr. Irrelevant" was not so irrelevant this year.

The final player selected in the NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, No. 253 overall, was Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly.

The nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly has had numerous off-the-field issues in his career, plus he blew out his knee last season. And he injured his wrist during the offseason draft process.

__

5:40 p.m.

The SEC continues to lead all conferences with 49 players selected through six rounds.

Among schools, Michigan is first with a school-record 11 draftees. Alabama is second with 10.

Following the SEC in picks are the Atlantic Coast Conference (33), Big Ten (32), Pac-12 (31) and Big 12 (10).

The ACC had eight players taken in the fifth round and eight more taken in the sixth to move past the Big Ten.

___

5:30 p.m.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya was selected with the 215th pick overall in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions.

Kaaya, a three-year starter, left school after his junior year. A lack of mobility and slim frame caused Kaaya to slide. Kaaya's former Miami coach, Al Golden, is an assistant with the Lions.

___

4:50 p.m.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, one of the players thrown off the Miami Hurricanes last August for breaking NCAA rules, has been drafted in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints.

Muhammad, who was found to have had access to luxury rental cars in violation of NCAA rules, sat out last season after being unable to transfer to another school.

He made 54 tackles in 2015 and led the Hurricanes with 8.5 tackles for loss.

___

4:30 p.m.

Four Utah offensive linemen have been drafted.

The run started with the Denver Broncos taking tackle Garett Bolles in the first round.

In the fifth round, the Miami Dolphins selected guard Isaac Asiata and the Cincinnati Bengals took center J.J. Dielman.

The Los Angeles Chargers chose tackle Sam Tevi in the sixth round.

___

4:10 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns raised some eyebrows by using the first pick of the sixth round on Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, who is facing a domestic battery charge.

According to a Gainesville police affidavit, Brantley and Chelsea Austin were arguing shortly after 2 a.m. April 13 when she pushed him. The affidavit says Brantley responded by hitting the woman in the face, knocking her out and dislodging a tooth.

Brantley's draft stock plummeted following the charge.

Brantley declared for the NFL following his junior season. He led the Gators with 9 ½ tackles for loss and had 2 ½ sacks.

___

4 p.m.

The SEC leads all conferences with 43 players selected through five rounds.

Alabama and Michigan are tied for first among schools with 10 draftees each.

Following the SEC in picks are the Big Ten (31), Pac-12 (26), Atlantic Coast Conference (25) and the Big 12 (eight).

The ACC had eight players taken in the fifth round to pull within one of the Pac-12.

The Southeastern Conference is on track to lead the nation in draft picks for the 11th straight year.

___

3:25 p.m.

The first quarterback taken in the fifth round was Pittsburgh's Nathan Peterman, who went to Buffalo with pick No. 171.

So the quarterbacks taken so far in Day 3 have been Tennessee's Josh Dobbs and Peterman, a Tennessee transfer.

___

2:55 p.m.

The first kicker is off the board.

Cincinnati took Memphis kicker Jake Elliott in the fifth round with the 153rd overall pick in the draft.

Elliott joins New England's Stephen Gostkowski as the only Memphis kickers ever to be drafted.

The fact it took this long for a kicker to get taken represents a major change from last year, when Tampa Bay traded up to take Florida State's Roberto Aguayo in the second round.

___

2:25 p.m.

Michigan tight end Jake Butt, who was considered a potential first-round selection until he injured his knee in the Orange Bowl, went to the Denver Broncos with the first pick in the fifth round.

