The Latest: Chargers re-sign Addae, Windt and Clemens

The Latest on NFL free agency (all times Eastern):

3:51 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking three of their own free agents north.

The Chargers re-signed safety Jahleel Addae, quarterback Kellen Clemens and long snapper Mike Windt.

Addae rose from an undrafted free agent to a starter in four seasons with the Chargers. He broke his collarbone last season and appeared in just eight games, but the Chargers kept him with a four-year deal.

Windt also got a four-year deal after spending the last seven seasons with the Chargers.

Clemens will return for his fourth season as Philip Rivers' backup.

- Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles

3:50 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Jets are re-signing versatile offensive lineman Ben Ijalana to a two-year contract.

The deal is worth a maximum of $11 million, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the move Thursday.

NFL Network first reported the new deal for Ijalana, who could be the starter at left tackle this season.

Ijalana played both right and left tackle last season for New York, finishing the year on the left side for the final eight after Ryan Clady was injured. The Jets did not pick up the option for Clady, making him a free agent, and they opted instead to bring back Ijalana, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Ijalana has spent the last four seasons with the Jets, who claimed him off waivers from Indianapolis in 2013.

A second-round pick out of Villanova in 2011, Ijalana has played in 23 games with 13 starts - all last season.

- Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from New York.

3:15 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a deal with free-agent tight end Logan Paulsen.

A person familiar with the contract says Paulsen will join the 49ers officially Thursday after 4 p.m. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. CSN Bay Area first reported the deal.

Paulsen is more of a blocking tight end who has 82 career catches in six seasons with Washington and Chicago. He has ties to new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, having spent four years in Washington when Shanahan was offensive coordinator.

The 49ers agreed to deals on Wednesday with quarterback Brian Hoyer and Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a second person familiar with the deals said on condition of anonymity because they also had not been signed.

- Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California.

3:07 p.m.

The Washington Redskins are set to sign former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Terrell McClain to a four-year deal when free agency opens.

McClain called the deal a ''dream come true.'' A similar system to what he has played before drew him to the Redskins.

McClain, who had 40 tackles and 2 + sacks last season for Dallas, wasn't concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the Redskins, from franchised quarterback Kirk Cousins to questions about the role of general manager Scot McCloughan.

3:02 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns will sign free agent guard Kevin Zeitler.

After giving left guard Joel Bitonio a five-year contract extension earlier Thursday, the Browns are investing heavily into their line by adding Zeitler, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until 4 p.m.

The 27-yer-old Zeitler has spent the past three seasons with Cincinnati. He will be reunited in Cleveland with coach Hue Jackson, who spent two seasons as the Bengals offensive coordinator before he was hired by the Browns.

Cleveland's offensive line was ravaged by injuries last season as both Bitonio and right guard John Greco sustained serious foot injuries. The Browns were unable to protect their quarterbacks, contributing to the team's 1-15 season.

- Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland.

2:55 p.m.

Safety Antoine Bethea, released by San Francisco this week, has agreed to a three-year contract with Arizona.

The Cardinals also brought back center A.Q. Shipley on a two-year deal.

Bethea is a three-time Pro Bowl player (2007, 2009, 2014) and an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first eight seasons with the Colts (2006-13). He has nine 100-plus tackle seasons, including a team-leading 135 tackles in 2016. Bethea won a Super Bowl with the Colts.

