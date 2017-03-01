The Latest: Lightning get D Mark Streit from Flyers

Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (62) skates against the New York Islanders during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit. The NHL trade deadline is looming over the league, leading to players such as Brendan Smith and Vanek of the Red Wings wondering if they will be dealt. Both players have expiring contracts, making them attractive on the market. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Latest on the NHL trade deadline (all times Eastern):

1:40 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Mark Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for center Valtteri Filppula and two draft picks.

Philadelphia receives a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick in the trade. The teams announced the deal Wednesday afternoon shortly before the trade deadline.

The 39-year-old Streit is a pending unrestricted free agent who has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.

The 32-year-old Filppula has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He's signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million.

The deal clears more cap space for the Lightning, who already traded goaltender Ben Bishop and pending free agent center Brian Boyle. In Filppula, the Flyers add depth down the middle

---

1:35 p.m.

The Colorado Avalanche picked up forward Sven Andrighetto from Montreal in exchange for forward Andreas Martinsen.

Andrighetto had two goals and six assists in 27 games for the Canadiens this season. The 23-year-old Swiss player was a sixth-round pick by Montreal in 2013.

By joining Colorado, Andrighetto goes from a team that was in playoff contention to one that's residing in last place.

Martinsen had three goals in 55 games for Colorado this season.

---

2:20 p.m.

The Vegas Golden Knights are open for business.

Owner Bill Foley's final installment of his $500 million expansion fee has cleared, and the NHL has told its other 30 teams that the Golden Knights are able to complete transactions before they begin play next season.

General manager George McPhee can immediately begin making trades for draft picks and unsigned prospects and sign free agents whose college or European league seasons are over.

---

2:15 p.m.

Ken Holland spent a lot of time on the phone in recent days and it paid off.

The veteran general manager of the rebuilding Detroit Red Wings acquired a third-round pick and seldom-used defenseman Dylan McIlrath from Florida for forward Thomas Vanek a few hours before the trade deadline.

Detroit also acquired a 2018 second-round pick and 2017 third-round selection from the New York Rangers for defenseman Brendan Smith, a third-round pick from Chicago for forward Tomas Jurco and a sixth-round slot in 2018 from Montreal for forward Steve Ott.

Holland was in selling mode for the first time since becoming the franchise's GM in 1997. He has helped them win four Stanley Cups and extend a postseason streak to 25 years.

The remarkable run will likely end this year for the last-place team in the Atlantic Division. Detroit has 11 picks in this year's draft as it retools a team heading into a new arena next season.

---

1:35 p.m.

Dean Lombardi wants to party like it's 2012. Or maybe 2014.

The Los Angeles Kings' general manager has added veteran rental goaltender Ben Bishop and veteran rental forward Jarome Iginla to help them return to the playoffs. The 39-year-old Iginla joins the two-time Stanley Cup champions for another shot at his first title, while the 30-year-old Bishop joins Jonathan Quick in the Kings' star-studded crease.

Los Angeles sent big forward Dwight King to the Montreal Canadiens to clear cap space for Iginla, who may play with captain Anze Kopitar.

Acquiring King was the latest move by Montreal to get bigger and tougher.

Over the past three days, the Canadiens have added King, fellow forward Steve Ott and defensemen Jordie Benn and Brandon Davidson. Montreal dealt draft picks, unhappy defenseman Greg Pateryn and small forward David Desharnais as part of its makeover.

The Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens are 4-2 since Claude Julien replaced Michel Therrien as coach.

---

1:20 p.m.

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired veteran winger Jarome Iginla from the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2018 fourth-round pick

The 39-year-old Iginla joins his fifth NHL team for one more run at the Stanley Cup that has eluded him. He had to waive his no-trade clause to join the Kings.

Iginla's production has declined this season. He has eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games for the last-in-the-NHL Avalanche.

---

1:05 p.m.

The Philadelphia Flyers may sell before the deadline, but they made a couple of moves for their future by re-signing goaltender Michal Neuvirth and forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

