Late-blooming big man attempts to make the leap from Division III to Baylor

As he blossomed into one of Division III’s premier defensive big men last season, Freddie Gillespie couldn’t shake the nagging suspicion he was capable of more.

Gillespie only played organized basketball for the first time in eighth grade, years after most of his peers. The long-armed 6-foot-9 forward also suffered a pair of ill-timed injuries during high school that short-circuited his development and kept him from showcasing himself in front of college coaches.

“There were a whole bunch of what-ifs,” Gillespie said. “Where would I be if I started playing earlier? Where would I be if I didn’t get hurt in high school? All the time, I would think about that.”

After breaking into Carleton College’s starting lineup in December, averaging 11.7 points and 9.1 rebounds during the second half of the season and leading the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in blocked shots, Gillespie met with his parents in March to discuss his options.

Staying at Carleton was the safe choice because it ensured Gillespie a starring role on the basketball team and the chance to earn a degree from a prestigious school ranked seventh among liberal arts colleges by U.S. News & World Report. Leaving meant giving all that up for the opportunity to seek out tougher competition and explore how good a basketball player he could be.

In the end, Gillespie decided he owed it to himself to pursue his basketball ambitions, no matter the risk.

“I wanted to shoot for the stars and see if I could get to a D-I school,” he said. “The worst thing they could do is say no.”

* * * * *

Making the leap from the lower levels of college basketball to Division I is extremely difficult because not too many players can adjust to the increased size, speed, strength and skill level. The few who have recently made the transition successfully were usually more dominant than Gillespie at their previous school.

Sharpshooting forward Duncan Robinson earned Division III freshman of the year honors at Williams College in 2014 before transferring to Michigan and becoming a rotation player for the Wolverines. Versatile combo guard Derrick White became a Division II All-American at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs before emerging as an NBA prospect this past season at Colorado. Standout wing Max Strus was a Division II All-American at Lewis College before transferring to DePaul, where he is expected to compete for a starting job next season.

But while Gillespie isn’t as accomplished as those three players were when they transferred, his decision to try to follow in their footsteps is far from delusional.

At 6-foot-9 with decent bounce and a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Gillespie already possesses some of the physical tools necessary to compete at the Division I level. He’s also a hard worker who picks up new concepts quickly, two big reasons he has improved rapidly the past few years.

Primarily a football player until a middle-school growth spurt, Gillespie only began playing organized basketball when his school’s eighth-grade coach persuaded him to give the sport a chance. He missed his entire freshman season at East Ridge High School after suffering an ankle injury during tryouts, played junior varsity as a sophomore and came off the bench for the varsity team as a junior.

An ACL tear late in Gillespie’s junior year prevented him from playing on the AAU circuit in front of college coaches the following summer. After finally emerging as a key contributor for East Ridge as a senior, he received interest from a handful of in-state Division II and III programs, eventually choosing Carleton because of its academic prowess.

“We were hoping that when he got his feet under him after a year or two, he was really going to be a weapon,” Carleton coach Guy Kalland said. “Had he been healthy and not had the ACL tear, I don’t believe this is where he would have matriculated. I think he would have been at a higher level.”

In his debut season at Carleton, Gilliespie was too raw to contribute, a hard-to-swallow reality check that served as instant motivation. He devoted himself to addressing his shortcomings, developing a couple go-to low-post moves, learning how to pass out of a double team and taking a crash course in defensive positioning and timing as a shot blocker.

