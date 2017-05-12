Larry Walker (No. 33), Colorado Rockies

Walker first reached stardom with the dearly departed Montreal Expos in his native Canada, but he built a strong Hall of Fame case while playing for in Colorado from 1995 to 2004, and it is the Rockies who should bestow this honor upon him. In 10 seasons in Denver, Walker won the NL MVP award, three batting titles and five Gold Gloves, helping the team to both its first postseason appearance and to league-leading attendance totals in Coors Field's first five years (1995 to '99). His 258 homers, 1,361 hits and 48.2 WAR all rank second to Todd Helton in franchise history; Helton, who spent his entire career with Colorado before retiring in 2013, is the only Rockies player whose number is retired.

If Colorado is waiting for Walker to reach Cooperstown before honoring him, it could be awhile. Despite ranking 10th among rightfielders in JAWS, he has never received more than 22.9% of the vote in his six years on the ballot, and he was at 21.9% in 2017. He deserves better, both from Hall voters and from the Rockies.