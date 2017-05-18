Landon Collins and Sterling Shepard represent Giants on NFLPA 2017 Rising 50 list

Two New York Giants players, safety Landon Collins and wide receiver Sterling Shepard, were named to the NFL Players Association 2017 Rising 50 list.

The NFLPA provides an explanation of what the Rising 50 list is.

“The ranking was developed by evaluating on-field performances during the 2016 season, fantasy football popularity, early demand from NFLPA sponsors and licensees, as well as new faces in strong markets. To be considered for inclusion, players must not have appeared in any previous quarterly or year-end list of the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales.”

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: May 14 through May 20

Adam Bisnowaty: Rookie offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty has fan in former Giant David Diehl

Aldrick Rosas: Aldrick Rosas on track to be Giants’ starting kicker despite not having NFL regular season experience

Dalvin Tomlinson: Dalvin Tomlinson “wants to be able to play like” fellow d-lineman Snacks Harrison

Mark Herzlich: Mark Herzlich switches from linebacker to tight end, switches from No. 94 to No. 44

Undrafted Free Agent Signing: Giants sign wide receiver nicknamed “Fastest Man in College Football”

Undrafted Free Agent Signing: Giants sign undrafted free agents Abdullah, Edwards, and Robinson

Dwayne Harris: Dwayne Harris will be Giants return specialist in 2017 despite shaky 2016 Pro Bowl season

Evan Engram: Evan Engram addresses the media at Giants rookie mini-camp

Davis Webb: Giants rookie quarterback Davis Webb working out with former NFL quarterback/head coach Jim Zorn

Ereck Flowers: Ereck Flowers, Bobby Hart spend most of offseason working out at Giants facility

Collins was ranked 35th on the list while Shepard was ranked 28th.

Collins, a second-year player from Alabama, finished 2016 as the only player in NFL history with more than 100 tackles, more than two sacks, at least five interceptions, and a minimum of 12 passes defended. He was named First-team All-Pro and a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Shepard, a rookie out of Oklahoma, had 65 receptions for 683 yards and eight touchdowns.

Collins had a better season than Shepard last year and is better at his position. Shepard was ranked higher because offense sells when it comes to marketing. The NFLPA Rising 50 list is not completely about production on the field, though productivity only helps a player’s marketability.

Nine of the top 10 players in the NFLPA 2017 Rising 50 play on the offensive side of the ball. The only exception is Cleveland Browns defensive end (and No. 1 overall pick) Myles Garrett. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was No. 1 on the list followed by a trio of running backs: No. 2 Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons), No. 3 Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins), and No. 4 Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears).

The placement of Collins and Shepard on the NFLPA Rising 50 list is good news for the Giants. They are representative of a youth movement. Collins is 23 years old while Shepard is 24. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, is also 24 years old.

The Giants can use their young core (13 projected starters are age 25 or younger) to sell merchandise and attract new fans. Marketing success can also translate to success on the playing field.

The post Landon Collins and Sterling Shepard represent Giants on NFLPA 2017 Rising 50 list appeared first on Cover32.