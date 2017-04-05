The Lance Stephenson experience, and all that comes with it, returned vs. the Raptors

After he signed a three-year, $12 million contract to return to the Indiana Pacers, Lance Stephenson was asked what sort of response he expected to receive when he took the floor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to begin his second tour of duty in Indianapolis. He offered an eyebrow-raising response.

“It’s gonna probably be like Michael Jordan coming back to play in the NBA or something like that,” he said. “Somebody coming out of retirement. I know the atmosphere’s going to be crazy.”

On one hand, that seemed like an awfully high bar to set. This is, after all, a player who turned down a five-year, $44 million offer to leave Indianapolis of his own accord in free agency, and whose exit helped hasten the decline of a Pacers team that had made consecutive Eastern Conference finals. Not to mention one who had seen his career crater since his departure, as he turned in perhaps the worst shooting season in NBA history to prompt a trade away from Carolina that kickstarted a nomadic romp through four teams in less than two seasons prior to returning to the embrace of once-and-future benefactor Larry Bird.

On the other … well, the man was right:

Stephenson replaced Monta Ellis with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter on Tuesday night, with the Pacers’ trailing the Toronto Raptors by eight points. The crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse reacted like the Holy Ghost had ripped off his warmups.

In his first stint at home in Pacers gold since the 2014 Eastern Conference finals, Stephenson’s impact was similarly spectral. He missed his first four shots, committed a foul and looked a little tentative as he worked to find his rhythm.

“Lance was real excited, real fired up about this one,” Pacers star Paul George told Fox Sports Indiana’s Jeremiah Johnson after the game. “You could see it. I know Lance, man. Being with Lance for three or four years, I know Lance, man. He was nervous. That first half, he was nervous.”

The whole Indy squad seemed skittish through the first two quarters. Seven Raptors scored at least five points in the first two quarters to stake Toronto to a 19-point lead midway through the second and an 11-point edge at intermission.

And then, the second half started, and the Pacers — led by their All-Star and their prodigal son — woke up.

Two nights after going toe-to-toe and shot-for-shot with LeBron James in a double-overtime thriller, George once again showed out. He scored 18 points in the third quarter on 6-for-8 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range. DeRozan stepped up to meet the challenge, pouring in 20 points of his own in the frame. But the rest of the Raptors contributed just four points in a sleepy third, allowing the Pacers to roar back from a double-digit deficit to take a 77-75 lead into the fourth … thanks, in part, to Indy suddenly seeming to have an extra snarl whenever a certain shooting guard took the floor:

In the fourth quarter, Stephenson started coupling his intensity and intangibles with actual production, too. He showcased the off-the-bounce playmaking and occasional shooting touch that helped turn him into such a valuable piece of what the Pacers used to be:

Stephenson scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including two big 3-pointers to keep the Raptors at bay and help ice a 108-90 win. George turned in another sensational effort, finishing with 35 points on 12-for-25 shooting, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes of work. The Pacers improved to 38-40, moving a half-game ahead of the Miami Heat in the race for the East’s final playoff spot, and now own the same record as the seventh-seeded Chicago Bulls (who top the Pacers via a superior record within the Central Division).